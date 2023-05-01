U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Leidos to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 2023 Industrials & Materials Conference

Live Audio Webcast Available on May 9, 2023, from 1:10 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. ET

RESTON, Va., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2023 Industrials & Materials Conference being held in New York City.

Chris Cage, Chief Financial Officer, will engage in a question and answer "fireside chat" on May 9, 2023, at 1:10 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

CONTACTS:


Media contact:                                         

Investor Relations:

Melissa Lee Dueñas                              

Stuart Davis

571.526.6850                                        

571.526.6124

Duenasml@leidos.com                         

ir@leidos.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-to-participate-in-the-goldman-sachs-2023-industrials--materials-conference-301811476.html

SOURCE Leidos