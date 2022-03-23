U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

Leidos Partnership Reaches 50% Deployment of MHS GENESIS System

3 min read
In this article:
Team Successfully Deploys Electronic Health Record to 14 Additional Commands

RESTON, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) today announced it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record to an additional 15,000 clinicians and providers as part of its largest double Wave deployment to date, spanning 14 Military Treatment Facility Commands and five states.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)
Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

"We are extremely proud to have remained on schedule and on budget during this pivotal healthcare crisis we are facing as a nation," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "This system is continuing to provide advanced capabilities to clinicians and providers at a time when they are needed most."

LPDH designed and developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new electronic health record, and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) since 2015.

The MHS GENESIS system is now operational at 1,360 locations with over 92,000 total active users — approximately 50% deployed.

"This latest deployment includes hospitals and clinics in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and North Carolina," noted Holly Joers, PEO DHMS. "The team continues to gain efficiencies and improved clinical outcomes with each deployment and is on track to complete nine additional deployments through the end of 2023."

MHS GENESIS is being deployed across the continental United States and overseas through a total of 23 waves. Each Wave will target a specific region over one year, with an average of three hospitals and numerous physical locations for each Wave. This approach enables the DOD to take full advantage of lessons learned from prior Waves to maximize subsequent Waves' efficiencies. Full deployment of MHS GENESIS is expected by the end of calendar year 2023.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About LPDH

The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners - Leidos, Cerner Corporation, Accenture and Henry Schein One - along with approximately 30 supporting businesses. Together, they deliver an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, Cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for DOD and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact:

Melissa Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
Melissa.L.Duenas@leidos.com

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
Dohenyt@leidos.com

Brandon VerVelde
(571) 526-6257
Brandon.p.vervelde@leidos.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-partnership-reaches-50-deployment-of-mhs-genesis-system-301508670.html

SOURCE Leidos

