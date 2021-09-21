U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.25
    +31.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,091.00
    +252.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,120.00
    +110.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.80
    +18.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.00
    +0.71 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    +10.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.36 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3180
    +0.0090 (+0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    23.42
    +2.61 (+12.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2800
    -0.1400 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,174.71
    -349.59 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.42
    -51.96 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.28
    +83.37 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Leidos And SANS Institute Collaborate To Offer Training For The Cyberedge Academy

·5 min read

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute ("SANS") is proud to work with Leidos, a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader in the civil, defense, health, and intelligence markets, to deliver cybersecurity training and certifications for the Leidos CyberEDGE™ Academy. The Academy is a reskilling program developed to address the critical cybersecurity talent gap by providing participants with the skills and certifications needed to launch a cybersecurity career.

SANS is excited to collaborate with Leidos to train students from a non-tech background and address the talent shortage.

The Leidos CyberEDGE™ Academy has successfully completed three cohort programs with over 50 graduates and will be expanding further over the next several years. The Academy program is open to Leidos employees and external candidates who meet program requirements. Coursework includes early-stage assessment to identify a candidate's cybersecurity career path and a subsequent individualized roadmap for their training and skill development for their area of specialization.

Students in the program complete six months of intensive training and achieve several industry certifications, including SANS GIAC, before moving into cybersecurity jobs including cyber defense analysts; cyber threat intelligence analysts; cyber program management; and cloud security engineers at Leidos to support internal cybersecurity needs or customer missions.

SANS is an integral part of the CyberEDGE™ program, delivering SEC275: Foundations – Computers, Technology and Security to empower students from non-technical backgrounds as they learn the foundational computing, IT, and security skills through the innovative SANS Foundations course platform. This course prepares students for a cybersecurity career and further learning by providing practical skills and knowledge in areas such as Linux, Computer Hardware, programming, Networking, and more in an online, modular platform with a hands-on, embedded labs system accessible from any web browser.

After completing the trainings, students may earn industry certifications such as the GIAC Foundational Cybersecurity Technologies Certification (GFACT) before graduating from the program. Leidos was the first private sector organization to pilot SEC275: Foundations and the new course platform in the country, following the use of the content in the first-ever U.S. Federal Cyber Reskilling Academy, by U.S. federal law enforcement agencies, and other international reskilling initiatives.

"The CyberEDGE™ program is a proven model to help close the cybersecurity skills gap," says James Lyne, SANS CTO and Course Author, SEC275: Foundations – Computers, Technology and Security. "It empowers individuals from various backgrounds to discover their passion and talent for cybersecurity, learn the foundational skills key to a career in the field, and then advance those skills in further learning so they can jump into real-world security jobs. SANS is excited to collaborate with Leidos on this initiative and help them deploy new tools such as Foundations to train students from a non-tech background and address the talent shortage. I commend Leidos on this program's success and excellent structure as well as their leadership and am excited to see it grow in the years to come."

"Leidos recognized a critical requirement for cyber professionals across many of the NIST NICE work roles and the growing gap between supply and demand of cyber professionals to meet that requirement," says James "Slim" Beamon, Dean of the Leidos CyberEDGETM Academy. "Our work with SANS illustrates our combined ability to adapt training to meet reskilling and upskilling requirements and take a proactive approach to ongoing, global, cybersecurity workforce requirements. SANS is a pioneer in cyber leadership and training, and Leidos looks forward to continuing our efforts to close the cybersecurity talent gap and ensure these highly trained professionals embark on meaningful cyber careers where they can bring their talent to bear in a national security environment."

"As we continue to address the cybersecurity workforce shortage facing organizations and agencies including DOD and DHS, the entire cyber community needs to work together to upskill, reskill and in general, protect and defend citizens, assets and information," said Jason McCarthy, Leidos Vice President, Homeland Security Solutions. "Our strong relationship with SANS, along with our university partnerships, will position Leidos to address this shortage and invest in building the cyber workforce of the future."

Interested candidate are encouraged to apply at AskCyberEdge@Leidos.com .

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About SANS Institute
The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events each year as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. (https://www.sans.org)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-and-sans-institute-collaborate-to-offer-training-for-the-cyberedge-academy-301381344.html

SOURCE SANS Institute

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Arrives at Last Defense as Chart Support Tested

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is falling for a third day after a global selloff in riskier assets and has dropped to as low as $40,237, a level not seen since early August. That takes it to the lower end of an Ichimoku cloud technical pattern, which offers support at about $39,900 for the next week. The price is forming a “hammer” candlestick pattern with a relatively long lower shadow, demonstrating that support from the cloud is being watched closely. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • Here's Why Apple's iPhone 13 Should Be a Resounding Success

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 has arrived, and the initial reactions to the smartphone giant's latest and greatest device don't appear all that optimistic. Apple added the usual suite of upgrades to its latest iPhone models, packing in a better screen, faster processor, superior camera system, and bigger battery, among others. The iPhone 12 helped Apple become a dominant player in the 5G smartphone market.

  • The Multiple Reasons Why Microsoft Stock Is a Winner

    It’s business as usual for Microsoft (MSFT) in 2021, with the stock on an almost constant steady upward trajectory. Looking ahead, Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth expects the good times to continue, claiming the “ongoing digital transformation, increasing cloud strength and new product introductions will continue to drive significant revenue and Economic Profit growth.” In fact, the 5-star analyst not only reiterated a Buy rating for MSFT stock but also increased the price target from $303 to $366

  • 2 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business has generated significant returns for both the technology industry and its investors. Market research firm Valuates forecasts that the SaaS market, valued at $158 billion in 2020, will grow at a compound annual rate of 12% through 2026. Two companies that I expect will produce considerable returns for investors long-term are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

  • ‘Pay me my worth’: restaurant workers demand livable wages as industry continues to falter

    Low wages and poor working conditions – as well as unruly customers – combine to keep the food service labor shortage going Mariah Tabb carries drinks to a table at a restaurant in Nashville on 10 September. Photograph: Mark Humphrey/AP After the traumas of widespread economic shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, America’s restaurant industry is largely open for business again as eateries ranging from high-end bistros to fast-food chains are serving hungry customers. But behind the full ta

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • PayPal launches its 'super app' combining payments, savings, bill pay, crypto, shopping and more

    PayPal has been talking about its "super app" plans for some time, having recently told investors its upcoming digital wallet and payments app had been given a go for launch. Today, the first version of that app is officially being introduced, offering a combination of financial tools including direct deposit, bill pay, a digital wallet, peer-to-peer payments, shopping tools, crypto capabilities and more. The company is also announcing its partnership with Synchrony Bank for its new high-yield savings account, PayPal Savings.

  • Smart Ways to Set Up a College Fund for Kids

    A college education is one of the main ways many of us aim to give our children every advantage in life. However, with higher education expenses reaching new highs year after year, it’s increasingly important to save for their college … Continue reading → The post Smart Ways to Set Up a College Fund for Kids appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How recruitment 'ghosting' is impacting mental health of job applicants

    'Ghosting' is becoming more common among professional recruiters, research suggests. And it’s having a seriously detrimental impact on job applicants.

  • Netflix Launches a Totally Free Streaming Plan, Available Only in Kenya for Now

    Netflix is launching an entirely free plan — with a more limited content selection, available only on Android phones — first in Kenya. The streaming company’s hope is that by offering a 100% free tier, which includes about one-fourth of the content available in its paid-streaming plans in Kenya, more people will try out the […]

  • Media Advisory - MDA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

    MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the burgeoning global space industry, will present at the upcoming CIBC investor conference:

  • PayPal announces new savings account as part of app redesign

    PayPal Holdings Inc. continues to broaden its ambitions beyond payments with the planned launch of a new savings account.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 20th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the week for the majors. Failure to revisit last week’s highs early in the week will likely leave the majors under pressure.

  • Why Apple's Health App Could Be the Sleeper Hit of iOS 15

    When Apple’s iOS 15 goes live Monday, it will come with the usual bevy of software upgrades meant to enhance slightly older iPhones while also laying the groundwork for the Cupertino, Calif. company’s next generation of devices. While most of the tech world will be focused on the headline changes, like a long-overdue overhaul of the default Weather app that centers more useful information, iOS 15 also introduces some major new health features, including new trend analysis and notification abilities, data sharing features, first-of-their-kind health metrics and more. “Since 2014, the Health app’s mission has been to help you make sense of your own health data, and making sure it’s private and secure, all in one place,” says Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple’s VP of Health.

  • Dogecoin Tests Support At $0.2190 While Bitcoin Slips Below $45,000

    Dogecoin is under pressure at the start of the week.

  • Roku Launches New 4K Streaming Stick, Will Add Voice Controls for Netflix and Spotify

    Roku, gearing up for the 2021 holiday shopping season, unveiled the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K — priced at $50, the same as its previous-generation model. It’s also releasing the Roku OS 10.5 operating system with a bunch of enhancements, including new voice controls for Netflix and Spotify. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is up […]

  • Principal of Treasure Valley charter school dies after weeklong battle with COVID-19

    “His devotion to the students showed when he would greet them in the mornings and make sure to say goodbye to them at the end of their day.”

  • Robinhood testing crypto wallet, cryptocurrency transfer features- Bloomberg News

    There was also a hidden image showing a waitlist page for users signing up for a crypto wallet feature, the report added. The company's retail shareholders have long waited for a crypto wallet. A day before the brokerage announced its first quarterly results last month, the top question https://www.reuters.com/technology/robinhoods-shareholders-are-crypto-wallets-coming-do-we-get-hoodies-2021-08-17 on Say, a platform that lets companies crowdsource questions from retail investors, was whether the brokerage was getting such a wallet.