U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,354.12
    -19.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,575.76
    -316.84 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.31
    -0.08 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.58
    -13.51 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.71
    +6.99 (+7.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.60
    +22.90 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.63 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1148
    -0.0074 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7530
    -0.0860 (-4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3379
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8690
    -0.1210 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,985.04
    +3,609.13 (+8.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.55
    +15.56 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,401.18
    -57.07 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Leimberg Information Services, Inc (LISI) Introduces the Leimberg Institute

Leimberg Information Services
·2 min read

The Leimberg Institute is designed to help take some of the stress off attorneys, CPAs and other financial services professionals who find it increasingly difficult to stay on the cutting edge.

PITTSBURGH, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leimberg Information Services, Inc. (LISI) announced today that it officially launched the Leimberg Institute, an exciting eLearning platform that offers Master Classes as well as two new Designation Programs, the Certified Business & Estate Specialist (CBEx) and the Certified Business Exit Planner (CBExP).

The Institute's Master Class Certification Program is designed to help take some of the stress off attorneys, CPAs and other financial services professionals who find it increasingly difficult to stay on the cutting edge. It's designed to help the solo practitioner or a multi-member department learn about the latest developments and planning techniques that clients expect them to master. The Institute allows students to choose from 300 advanced planning topics and learn online, anytime, anywhere, and at their own pace. Each class features video lessons and curated reading assignments that will get them quickly up to speed on the topics of their choice. Learners receive a Master Class Certificate upon successful completion of the course requirements.

The Institute also offers professionals in the financial services space the opportunity to earn two Designations, the Certified Business & Estate Specialist (CBEx) and the Certified Business Exit Planner (CBExP).

The 10-course Certified Business & Estate Specialist designation program takes learners through a comprehensive learning path focused on cutting-edge topics, including: estate and income tax planning, charitable planning, employee benefits planning, investment planning, as well as life insurance and risk management planning. Learners receive the industry-leading CBEx designation upon successful completion of the program requirements.

The Institute's 7-course Certified Business Exit Planner program focuses on leading-edge exit planning techniques. Learners will receive the industry-leading CBEx designation upon successful completion of the program requirements. Soon to be introduced is the Institute's Certified Business Valuation Specialist (CBValx) designation.

Leimberg Information Services co-owners Dave Caruso and Joel Suen added that: "We believe our new offerings will be attractive to a wide range of firms, whether it's the solo practitioner trying to stay cutting edge or large law firms, banks, CPA firms, insurance companies, wire houses looking to train their associates on the most current planning techniques leveraging an exciting eLearning platform." Questions about the Institute should be directed to James Magner, Jr., Education Counselor: 571-926-2500.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • Consider stretching out your retirement savings by doing this

    The three legs of the “three-legged stool” for retirement income, consisting of Social Security, a pension and a worker’s own retirement savings, has been wobbly in recent years, but it might not be if it had a fourth leg – extra income in retirement. Retirement Tip of the Week: When you’re thinking about what income you’ll have in retirement, try to find an additional reliable source of income, be it part-time work, consulting or the occasional gig. It will keep your retirement accounts fuller for longer.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Target is raising starting wages to as high as $24 an hour

    Target is raising its wages up to $24 an hour for some workers. The retailer, which employs some 350,000 people, said today that starting wages will now range from $15 to $24 an hour for workers in stores, supply chain facilities, and at headquarters. The specific pay increase will depend on the position and local job market.

  • British Gas owner abandons Russia as all Nord Stream 2 staff sacked - live updates

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 0.8pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • U.S. Shale Producers Sing the Same Tune

    Large U.S. shale producers—from the most indebted to the least—are all sticking to the same script.

  • Google Has A Major Problem On The Horizon

    Between Web3, NFTs, the blockchain and the metaverse, tech companies have a lot of work to do to bring the next generation of technology into the fold. Now Google is stepping up with a new training push. It has created a program is available to anyone and no college degree is required, Google said.

  • Semiconductor sales to Russia banned, but that shouldn’t hurt Intel, AMD and other chip makers

    Sanctions against Russia are not expected to harm the semiconductor market following last week's invasion of Ukraine, but the cybersecurity sector is expected to benefit on a sales boost out of fear of retaliatory Russian cyberattacks.

  • Top Stocks for March 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Bucks County biopharm firm files lawsuit against Moderna over Covid-19 vaccine

    Moderna denied the allegations concerning its Covid-19 vaccine SpikeVax and said it will "vigorously" defend itself in court.

  • Viatris to settle EpiPen antitrust litigation for $264 million

    (Reuters) -Viatris Inc, the drugmaker formerly known as Mylan, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $264 million to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment. The proposed settlement would resolve litigation that began following public outrage in 2016 over Mylan's decision to raise the list price for a pair of EpiPen to $600 from $100 in 2008, fueling a debate about rising U.S. drug costs. The lawsuit accused Mylan and Pfizer, which manufactured the EpiPen, of engaging in wide-ranging anticompetitive conduct that allowed them to maintain a monopoly over the market for the devices.

  • 2 Top Stocks in Creativity Worth Considering

    It is time to consider buying these two imagination-unlocking companies, down 15% and 25% year to date.

  • HP smashes profit forecasts, stops shipments to Russia

    Yahoo Finance chats with HP CEO Enrique Lores fresh off the company's better-than-expected earnings. Here's what we learned.

  • More supply chain pain as airspace closures hit air cargo

    (Reuters) -Global supply chains, already hit hard by the pandemic, face new disruption and cost pressure as airspace bans following Russia's invasion of Ukraine raise concerns over a fifth of air freight. Transport between Europe and north Asian destinations like Japan, South Korea and China is in the front line of disruption after reciprocal bans barred European carriers from flying over Siberia and prevented Russian airlines from flying to Europe. Airlines responsible for moving around 20% of the world's air cargo are affected by those bans, Frederic Horst, managing director of Cargo Facts Consulting, told Reuters on Tuesday.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis has unleashed even higher gas prices

    The crisis situation between Russia and Ukraine is causing more pain for Americans at the pump.