LeisurePay Announces Its IEO Debut with Duel Listings on Bitmart and Probit Global

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / LeisurePay, a merchant payment solutions provider using blockchain technology and powered by the only wholly black-owned bank in America, announces the debut exchange listing of its LPY token.

Related link:

https://www.bitmart.com/launchpad-detail/en?activityId=148

https://www.probit.com/en-us/ieo/lpy-round1/2

"Listing with a Top 20 Worldwide exchange in Probit Global, and one of the top ranked exchanges in Bitmart, is a huge and exciting step in the LeisurePay journey. Having the LPY token initially listed on not just one exchange, but a dual listing, demonstrates the power of this project and reflects on all the effort put in by our team and we plan on announcing additional exchange listings in the months to come," stated LeisurePay Founder Chad Elie Sr.

"Additionally, our team has made significant progress in the development of our payment solutions, and so today we also announce the release of the MVP version of our project." Elie Sr. continued.

"Our MVP and LeisurePay's exclusive approach to payment transactions uses the functionality of the NFT to reduce the cost of transactions to merchants and consumers through the reduction of the rampant fraud found in today's payment industry," states LeisurePay CTO Jason McKinley. "The unique and underutilized power of an NFT is its ability to track, and tie back to the real world, elements they were created to represent. Utilizing NFT's in LeisurePay's payment ecosystem, both merchants and customers can gain access to the originating transaction, facilitating the effective resolution of instances of fraud, chargebacks, disputes and refunds that plague today's traditional payment systems. All of this is achieved without sacrificing consumer privacy as the NFT only contains a minimal amount of transaction details," continued Jason McKinley.

"This is a veritable revolution in the financial world," concluded McKinley.

Story continues

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges onCoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 800+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit theirWebsite, follow theirTwitter, or join theirTelegram for more updated news and promotions. DownloadBitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Probit Global

Used by 219 countries and in the top 20 of real daily trading volume, Probit Global is a leading crypto exchange with over 2 million monthly users with more than 700 coins in over 1,000 markets

About LeisurePay

LPY Protocol is a decentralized closed-loop blockchain payment and merchant account ecosystem. It is powered by the only wholly-owned black FDIC-insured bank and the first black acquirer in USA History. LeisurePay brings blockchain and tokenization solutions to merchants seeking fast, safe, and effective payment solutions. Backed by the token LPY, LeisurePay is dedicated to helping minority-owned merchants access low-cost and no-cost banking and payment solutions.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/leisurepayhq

Telegram: https://t.me/LeisurePaytoken

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LeisurePayHQ

Media Contact:

Brand: LeisurePay

Contact: Leanna Decker

Email: info@leisurepay.io

Website: https://www.leisurepay.io/

SOURCE: LeisurePay





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/695430/LeisurePay-Announces-Its-IEO-Debut-with-Duel-Listings-on-Bitmart-and-Probit-Global



