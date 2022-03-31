U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.50
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,144.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,134.00
    +62.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.70
    +3.20 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.31
    -5.51 (-5.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.60
    -12.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.35 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1173
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    +0.43 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8000
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,082.71
    -394.61 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.38
    -0.72 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,847.33
    -179.92 (-0.64%)
     

LeisurePay Announces Its IEO Debut with Duel Listings on Bitmart and Probit Global

·3 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / LeisurePay, a merchant payment solutions provider using blockchain technology and powered by the only wholly black-owned bank in America, announces the debut exchange listing of its LPY token.

Related link:

https://www.bitmart.com/launchpad-detail/en?activityId=148

https://www.probit.com/en-us/ieo/lpy-round1/2

"Listing with a Top 20 Worldwide exchange in Probit Global, and one of the top ranked exchanges in Bitmart, is a huge and exciting step in the LeisurePay journey. Having the LPY token initially listed on not just one exchange, but a dual listing, demonstrates the power of this project and reflects on all the effort put in by our team and we plan on announcing additional exchange listings in the months to come," stated LeisurePay Founder Chad Elie Sr.

"Additionally, our team has made significant progress in the development of our payment solutions, and so today we also announce the release of the MVP version of our project." Elie Sr. continued.

"Our MVP and LeisurePay's exclusive approach to payment transactions uses the functionality of the NFT to reduce the cost of transactions to merchants and consumers through the reduction of the rampant fraud found in today's payment industry," states LeisurePay CTO Jason McKinley. "The unique and underutilized power of an NFT is its ability to track, and tie back to the real world, elements they were created to represent. Utilizing NFT's in LeisurePay's payment ecosystem, both merchants and customers can gain access to the originating transaction, facilitating the effective resolution of instances of fraud, chargebacks, disputes and refunds that plague today's traditional payment systems. All of this is achieved without sacrificing consumer privacy as the NFT only contains a minimal amount of transaction details," continued Jason McKinley.

"This is a veritable revolution in the financial world," concluded McKinley.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges onCoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 800+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit theirWebsite, follow theirTwitter, or join theirTelegram for more updated news and promotions. DownloadBitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Probit Global

Used by 219 countries and in the top 20 of real daily trading volume, Probit Global is a leading crypto exchange with over 2 million monthly users with more than 700 coins in over 1,000 markets

About LeisurePay

LPY Protocol is a decentralized closed-loop blockchain payment and merchant account ecosystem. It is powered by the only wholly-owned black FDIC-insured bank and the first black acquirer in USA History. LeisurePay brings blockchain and tokenization solutions to merchants seeking fast, safe, and effective payment solutions. Backed by the token LPY, LeisurePay is dedicated to helping minority-owned merchants access low-cost and no-cost banking and payment solutions.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/leisurepayhq

Telegram: https://t.me/LeisurePaytoken

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LeisurePayHQ

Media Contact:

Brand: LeisurePay

Contact: Leanna Decker

Email: info@leisurepay.io

Website: https://www.leisurepay.io/

SOURCE: LeisurePay



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695430/LeisurePay-Announces-Its-IEO-Debut-with-Duel-Listings-on-Bitmart-and-Probit-Global

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • FDA Rejects Akebia Therapeutics' Vadadustat For CKD-Associated Anemia

    The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AKBA) marketing application (NDA) for vadadustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form. The FDA concluded that the data in the marketing appl

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says not every company can pull off the transition from cyclical to secular growth stock.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Beyoncé's Bejeweled Naked Oscars After-Party Dress Is Breathtaking

    Count on Beyoncé to unveil the best Oscars after-party dress last. Early today, Bey dropped photos of herself in the nude sheer dress she wore to her and Jay-Z's after party.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Oil prices dive as U.S. weighs record reserves release

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on Thursday on news the United States was considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve, the largest in the near 50-year history of the SPR. Brent futures for May fell $5.47, or 4.8%, to $107.98 a barrel at 0608 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery fell $6.23, or 5.8%, to $101.59 a barrel after earlier slipping to a low of $100.85.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.