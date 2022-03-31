U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.50
    +8.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,690.00
    +72.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,900.25
    +31.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.80
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.31
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.80
    -14.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.96
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +1.23 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9830
    +0.2950 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,670.50
    -1,478.38 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,061.52
    -34.73 (-3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,465.09
    -356.34 (-1.28%)
     

Leith Grows with Moore County, Opens Upgraded and Expanded Honda Dealership in Aberdeen

·2 min read

ABERDEEN, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast growth of Moore County, including Aberdeen, Pinehurst, and Southern Pines, caused a few growing pains for General Manager Scott Weaver and his team at Leith Honda Aberdeen, "The growth in Aberdeen is so great that we just outgrew our building. It was time." Last weekend, his team cut the ribbon and drove vehicles to their new, expanded facility adjacent to the original Leith Honda Aberdeen location on US 15-501.

Newly expanded showroom at Leith Honda Aberdeen.
Newly expanded showroom at Leith Honda Aberdeen.

The new building includes an expanded showroom giving customers a more relaxed environment to shop and explore the showcased inventory. Also, their waiting area has expanded for customers' comfort and includes business workstations for those who need to work while they wait.

Weaver and Service Manager Mark Posey are most excited about their new state-of-the-art service department. The new facility holds twice as many service bays as the former building, complete with new tire balancers, express bay lifts, and individual fluid and air filling stations.

"When we have to walk to the parts counter to get oil and washer fluid for our vehicles, it adds to the customer's wait time," said Posey. "Now we will have oil and washer fluid, water, light, and electrical reels right at our fingertips."

Even with a new building, the one thing that won't change is Leith's tradition to take the best care of their customers. Posey says that commitment is what has kept customers coming back for generations. "We've got people that we have retained since I've been here. I have worked on their mother's and grandmother's cars."

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business created in Raleigh, Leith Cars has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, incorporating over 1,900 North Carolinians into its family. The number one place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh metro area for five years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, the auto dealer has 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.leithcars.com.

Media Contact:
Lora Johnson
919-832-3232
lora.johnson@leithcars.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leith-grows-with-moore-county-opens-upgraded-and-expanded-honda-dealership-in-aberdeen-301515433.html

SOURCE LeithCars.com

Recommended Stories

  • The 10 Best Coffee Thermoses Of 2022

    Protect your wallet and the environment with these top-rated reusable coffee mugs from Thermos, Bodum, YETI, and more.

  • Toyota settles lawsuit with hybrid vehicle owners

    Toyota and a proposed class of hybrid-vehicle owners have settled a class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas. The case had originally been set for trial this July before the court-ordered mediation for the parties.

  • Putin tells Europe: Pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday or else have their supplies cut, a move European capitals rejected and which Germany said amounted to "blackmail". Germany, the most heavily reliant on Russia, has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing in Europe's biggest economy.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Kremlin demands rubles for gas, leaves currency loophole

    Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree Thursday demanding payment for natural gas in rubles but appeared to temper the order by allowing dollar and euro payments through a designated bank, the latest twist over energy supplies that Europe relies on to heat homes and generate electricity.

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.8pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ryanair goads Boeing as jetmaker meets rival easyJet

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The boss of Irish budget carrier Ryanair raised the stakes in a feud with Boeing over jet prices by saying he could do without a long-stalled deal to buy the 737 MAX 10 - even as Boeing appeared to woo his arch-rival easyJet. The latest salvo in a dispute between Europe's largest low-cost airline group and Boeing, the exclusive supplier of its main fleet, came as airline chiefs met for the first time in two years to review a pandemic recovery clouded by war in Ukraine. Ryanair last year walked away from negotiations with Boeing for 200 of its largest type of single-aisle jet, the 737 MAX 10, accusing the planemaker of being "delusional" about prices.

  • Meta unveils plans for a massive new data center in Texas

    The data center will support about 100 operational jobs in the community and employ 1,250 construction workers onsite during peak construction.

  • US-China accounting war: SEC adds Baidu, Futu and three more to list of companies liable under audit oversight law

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has added five New York-listed stocks to its latest list of companies liable under a US auditing oversight law, including four Chinese internet companies. Futu Holdings Limited, iQiyi and Baidu are among the latest names identified under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), according to a March 30 statement by the SEC. Also on the list is Nocera, an agricultural services company based in Atlanta, and CASI Pharmaceuticals, which devel

  • Baidu Added to SEC List of Firms Facing Possible Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday added Baidu Inc. to a growing list of companies that may get kicked off American stock exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to permit U.S. officials to review their auditors’ work. Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov

  • Electric vehicle adoption is ‘a major uplift’ for chipmakers, analyst says

    Truist Securities Managing Director William Stein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the significance of EV-focused chipmakers.

  • SEC Chief Doubts Imminent Deal to Avoid China Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler tamped down speculation that a deal is brewing to keep about 200 Chinese stocks from losing their listings, signaling that only total compliance with U.S. audit inspections will allow the companies to keep trading on American markets.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House S

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • Philip Morris, British American Tobacco At Loggerheads As Industry Evolves

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) and British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) migrated from simple cigarettes to high-tech, rechargeable gadgets as heated tobacco, vapes, and nicotine pouches gained traction, Bloomberg reports. Tobacco companies that once competed for the best marketing executives are now chasing the top patent lawyers to win disputes following an explosion of inventions to deliver nicotine without the most harmful effects of smoking. The report noted that Philip Morri

  • 7 Dos and Don'ts for Becoming a Billionaire

    Becoming a billionaire seems like a great goal, but unfortunately, it's only a dream for most of us. If you can follow in the footsteps of billionaire investors like Buffett, then this might be the route for you.

  • How an IRA Works After Retirement

    You've read a lot about saving for your future retirement with IRAs. But what happens to the IRA when the future is here and you actually retire?

  • China’s Lockdowns Are Hurting Electronics Demand, TSMC Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for consumer electronics including smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdowns, the head of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the country’s measures to contain Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Criticizes India on Russia

  • U.S. SEC says crypto safekeeping arrangements should be treated as liability

    U.S. listed companies that hold cryptocurrencies on behalf of users and customers should account for those assets as a liability on their balance sheet and disclose the related risks to investors, the securities regulator said on Thursday. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidance would apply to a range of listed entities, including crypto exchanges and traditional firms such as retail brokers and banks that are increasingly providing cryptocurrency services and holding digital assets on behalf of a range of clients. While there is a well-established standard under accounting rules for safeguarding traditional assets on behalf of clients, there is no explicit standard for safeguarding crypto assets and companies diverge in their treatment of these arrangements.