Leixir Dental Group Announces New CEO

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leixir Dental Group (Leixir), a leading operator of a network of full-service, state-of-the-art dental laboratories, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Christian Le Brun as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 17, 2022. Mr. Le Brun succeeds Leixir founder and current CEO Harmeet Bindra, who will continue to serve the company as Executive Chairman.



Mr. Le Brun is a dental industry veteran with two decades of operational and product development leadership experience. He joins Leixir from Aspen Dental, one of the nation’s largest dental service organizations (DSOs), where he spent the last 15 years, managing internal and external lab operations as well as the development and implementation of digital dental technologies across the company.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Christian to lead Leixir in its next chapter of growth,” said Marshall Griffin, a member of Leixir’s Board of Directors and a Principal of Comvest Partners, a private investment firm. “A seasoned DSO executive who began his career as a trained dental technician, Christian brings a unique perspective and skill set. His wide-ranging abilities will help Leixir expand its relationships with dentists, both in private practice and in DSOs, drive continued excellence in lab operations, and further enhance its capabilities in digital dentistry.”

“On behalf of Leixir’s Board of Directors, management team, and employees, I want to thank Harmeet for his tremendous leadership and impact,” Mr. Griffin continued. “Leixir’s standing today is due to Harmeet’s ability to successfully execute his vision. We look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as Executive Chairman.”

Since founding Leixir in 2013, Mr. Bindra has built the company into a leading provider of outsourced dental lab solutions in the United States, delivering best-in-class quality and service to independent dentists and DSOs through a complete range of dental products. Mr. Bindra led Leixir in multiple strategic acquisitions, the development of a world-class dental lab and design center as well as launches of multiple cutting-edge new products.

Story continues

Said Mr. Bindra, who helped lead the CEO search, “I already have the good fortune of a strong, long-standing relationship with Christian through his work at Aspen Dental. Christian is a great fit for Leixir. He embraces the ethos of service, innovation and relationships on which this company was founded. His strong performance record, coupled with his keen understanding of lab operations and the needs and priorities of technicians and dentists, make him uniquely qualified to take this company successfully into the future. I am delighted to welcome him to Leixir.”

Mr. Le Brun will be based in Leixir’s Tampa location and will assume day-to-day leadership and serve on the company’s Board of Directors. At Aspen Dental, Mr. Le Brun held various leadership positions, most recently serving as Vice President of Prosthetics, Lab Infrastructure and New Technology, where he played a key role in the company’s rapid growth from 50 offices to its now 900-plus locations nationwide. Mr. Le Brun also led the strategic development for Aspen Dental’s latest new-product initiative: polymer-based, 3D printed dentures. Prior to joining Aspen Dental, Mr. Le Brun served in various roles within the dental lab industry, including as a manager of BonaDent Dental Laboratories.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve as the next CEO of Leixir,” said Mr. Le Brun. “With the dental world rapidly moving toward digital dentistry, Leixir is a technological leader well-positioned for strong continued growth. I look forward to building on the foundation of product innovation and service created by Harmeet and Leixir’s talented employees. We will continue to strive to be the laboratory of choice for independent dentists and DSOs by providing advanced technologies, superior products and exceptional service that help them deliver the best patient care and grow their practices.”

About Leixir Dental Group

Leixir operates a network of full-service, state-of-the-art dental laboratories that offer a complete range of leading-edge dental products, including crowns and bridges, implants, surgical guides, and dentures. Leixir’s laboratories are strategically located to provide superior service to dentists throughout the United States. Leixir has built a digital-first service model to support its delivery of differentiated services and technology throughout the dental landscape. For more information, please visit www.leixir.com.



For more information, contact:

Rafe Hanahan

Chief Strategy Officer

Leixir Dental Group

rafe.hanahan@leixir.com



