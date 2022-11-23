U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.75
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,142.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,749.75
    -4.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.45
    +0.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.20
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    +0.23 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0344
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    -1.07 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1904
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1510
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,563.65
    +840.86 (+5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.74
    +19.18 (+5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Leju to Report First Half 2022 Financial Results on November 30, 2022

·1 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju" or the "Company") (NYSE: LEJU), a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first half 2022 ended June 30, 2022 before the U.S. markets open on November 30, 2022.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju") (NYSE: LEJU) is a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, offering real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services. Leju's integrated online platform comprises various mobile applications along with local websites covering more than 380 cities, enhanced by complementary offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to the Company's own websites, Leju operates the real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corporation, and maintains a strategic partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited. For more information about Leju, please visit http://ir.leju.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Christina Wu
Leju Holdings Limited
Phone: +86 (10) 5895-1062
E-mail: ir@leju.com

Philip Lisio
The Foote Group
Phone: +86 135-0116-6560
E-mail: phil@thefootegroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leju-to-report-first-half-2022-financial-results-on-november-30-2022-301685928.html

SOURCE Leju Holdings Limited

Recommended Stories

  • UBS Downgrades Petrobras to Sell Amid Incoming Headwinds

    Wall Street believes mean reversion and geopolitical tensions could play a key role

  • Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

    Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. The Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months -- until he was ousted a few weeks ago.

  • Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • Coinbase CEO reaffirms exchange’s BTC holdings after CZ’s tweet

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is reassuring users about the financial health of the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange, following a tweet — since deleted — from CZ of Binance.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Waiting for a Breakaway? Oppenheimer Says These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Lead Gains

    Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Inflation was lower in the October print, but remains stubbornly high, while the Fed’s reactive interest rate policy is pushing up the price of capital, but has not yet constricted retail or other purchasing activity – or inflation. Other headwinds include continued bottlenecks in global supply chains, made worse by recurring COVID lockdown policies in China, and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. So, should investors stick to a de

  • Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster

    In minds and numbers, Tesla remains the star of the automotive industry. The market capitalization of Elon Musk's group is above $532 billion at last check. Toyota , General Motors , Ford and Volkswagen are far behind with market values $199 billion, $57 billion, $56.5 billion and nearly $100 billion, respectively.

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • S&P 500 Tops Key Level In Market Rally; Riots Hit Apple iPhone Factory In China

    The S&P 500 moved back above the key 4,000 level in a strong day for the market rally. Riots hit Apple's main China iPhone factory. Enphase Energy leads 5 stocks in buy areas.

  • 2 Overrated Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2023

    Two stocks I would steer clear of today include Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH). Next year will be a crucial one for cannabis producer Tilray Brands. Tilray has been busy with acquisitions and will likely pursue more over the next 12 months.

  • Fed Minutes Set to Show Breadth of Support for Higher Peak Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is set to show how united policymakers were at their meeting this month over a higher peak for interest rates than previously signaled as they calibrate their fight against decades-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billi

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Nordstrom, HP, Guess, Autodesk

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • Intel's Ambitions To Compete With Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung Suffers Jolt After Losing Foundry Head

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) executive Randhir Thakur, who headed its push into the contract-manufacturing industry, is leaving the chipmaker, jeopardizing CEO Pat Gelsinger’s turnaround plan. Thakur “has decided to step down from his position to pursue opportunities outside the company,” Bloomberg reported citing an emailed statement. “He will stay on through the first quarter of 2023 to ensure a smooth transition to a new leader.” Also Read: US $52B Chip Funding For Intel, TSMC, Samsung Will Cost

  • HP to lay off up to 6,000 workers as part of its restructuring plan

    HP Inc. will be cutting between 4,000 and 6,000 employees over the next three years as part of a restructuring plan, the tech giant announced Tuesday. The Palo Alto company is making the cuts as part of a larger restructuring effort to reduce costs and refocus its business, it said in a press release. The restructuring "will enable us to better serve our customers and drive long-term value creation by reducing our costs and reinvesting in key growth initiatives to position our business for the future," company CEO Enrique Lores said in the news release.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark CEO Goes Gonzo for Coinbase

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has lost 63% year to date, and is down 78% from its February 2021 peak.

  • 10 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Reddit stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Reddit, an online platform, caught the attention of investors last year with the […]

  • Binance's CEO Sows Doubt in Crypto Rival Coinbase and Digital Asset Manager Grayscale – Then Backtracks

    Changpeng Zhao quickly deleted a tweet that called the companies' disclosures into question.

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

    PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.09% and 1.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?