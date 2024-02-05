Leland Grove home kicks off 2024 as the most expensive sold in Sangamon County

Sangamon County has started the year with a million-dollar home sale. A home in Leland Grove sold for $1.069 million in January.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 2024 Illini Road is just the second home to sell for over six digits since the start of 2023. The only million-dollar home sale last year came in February when a house in Gardner Township sold for $1.1 million.

Here's a look at the most expensive homes sold in Sangamon County for January:

This Leland Grove home at 2024 Illini Road sold for $1.069 million in Januay which was the most expensive sold in Sangamon County.

1. 2024 Illini Road, Leland Grove

Price: $1.069 million

Date: Jan. 18

Size: 8,162 square feet

Description: This Leland Grove abode has received significant upgrades in recent years, with new appliances, hardwood floors, landscaping, and an outdoor kitchen to go along with a pair of master suites on the main floor and a guest room complete with a kitchen.

More: Village of Thayer seeking answers, state money after aging water mains repeatedly break

2. 617 Sloan Drive, Springfield

Price: $800,000

Date: Jan. 18

Size: 4,285 square feet

Description: Built last year, this home in the Sloan Crossing subdivision has beautiful prairie views along with wide open space inside the home, well-organized closets, recreation space in the basement, and a tiled master bathroom.

3. 2813 Richardson Drive, Springfield

Price: $705,364

Date: Jan. 24

Size: 2,381 square feet

Description: Located near Centennial Park, this new construction has an impressively-furnished kitchen with Wolf, Bosch, and SubZero appliances, along with a spacious master bedroom and room to expand with an unfinished basement.

4. 4201 Osage Road, Springfield

Price: $650,000

Date: Jan. 23

Size: 3,617 square feet

Description: Prior owners cleared large quantities of trees from this one-acre lot to provide more spectacular views, in addition to building a basketball court and an inground pool for plenty of year-round recreation.

5. 2805 Muirfield Road, Springfield

Price: $610,000

Date: Jan. 8

Size: 5,171 square feet

Description: In addition to a massive, fully-furnished kitchen with two sinks and two dishwashers, this custom-built home also has two fireplaces, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and geothermal HVAC systems.

Story continues

6. 5212 Wildcat Run, Springfield

Price: $594,000

Date: Jan. 12

Size: 3,077 square feet

Description: This home in Panther Creek has received several recent renovations, with work done to modernize the kitchen most notable alongside the hardwood floors, hearth room with fireplace, and newly landscaped backyard.

7. 220 East Hazel Dell Lane, Springfield

Price: $580,000

Date: Jan. 9

Size: 3,219 square feet

Description: Located along the shores of Lake Springfield, this Cape Cod cottage has water views and immaculate landscaping to go along with refurbished amenities, such as a new furnace, new roof and an updated kitchen.

8. 188 East Hazel Dell Lane, Springfield

Price: $557,000

Date: Jan. 11

Size: 2,735 square feet

Description: Another lakefront address, this ranch contains impressive views of the water along with a large eat-in kitchen, a three-car garage, and a pergola on the deck.

9. 1515 Appalachian Trail, Rochester

Price: $548,500

Date: Jan. 12

Size: 4,252 square feet

Description: This ranch in Park Forest Place has a waterfront view to go along with recent updates including the addition of a deck, a facade for the sunroom, a renovated kitchen and bathroom, and new landscaping across the property.

More: Democrat, Republican lawmakers give support to bipartisan estate tax reform

10. 6201 Winterberry Lane, Springfield

Price: $507,900

Date: Jan. 9

Size: 3,151 square feet

Description: This newly built ranch has plenty of natural light along with a large walk-in pantry and a completed basement with space for recreation, entertaining, and relaxation.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Leland Grove home was Sangamon County's most expensive sold in January