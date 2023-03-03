U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

Leland Little to Hold Spring Collector Vehicles Auction

·2 min read

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 15th, at 12:00pm (EDT) Leland Little Auctions will hold its Spring Collector Vehicles Auction, following a slate of auctions including their largest ever Rare Spirits Auction and their Signature Spring Auction.

1934 Packard Twelve 1107 Dietrich Convertible Sedan
1934 Packard Twelve 1107 Dietrich Convertible Sedan

The Spring Collector Vehicles Auction offers buyers an array of highly sought-after and rare vehicles. A top lot of note is a 1934 Packard Twelve 1107 Dietrich Convertible Sedan painted in complementary shades of green. A prestigious and rare beauty such as this can typically only be found in museums or elite automotive collections. Leland Little will present this 1934 Packard to be judged at the Amelia Concours d'Elegance on Sunday, March 5th.

Other highlights include a 1968 Mercedes Benz 250SL, the beautiful styling of which earned it the nickname "Pagoda," and a classically beautiful 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera in Marina Blue. Both of these vehicles hail directly from a respected South Carolina collection.

Other highly collectible vehicles in this auction include a 1974 Ford Bronco in a fantastic shade of orange. If you are looking for a vibrant microcar community to match your rare and collectible car, consider the ever so efficiently designed, 1957 BMW Isetta Cabriolet. Despite its diminutive size, in the 1960s the Isetta was used to smuggle nine people, one at a time, from East Germany to West Germany.

The Leland Little Estate & Collector Vehicles team is now reviewing consignments for our next vehicle auction. If you are interested in consigning a vehicle with us, please contact our Department Director.

Bidding for this auction will take place live on the Leland Little Auctions website (www.lelandlittle.com). Registered bidders can also leave absentee bids through the Leland Little website prior to the live auction.

For further information about the auction, please contact:

Mark Terry, Director, Estate & Collector Vehicles
MT@lelandlittle.com
919-644-1243

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leland-little-to-hold-spring-collector-vehicles-auction-301762204.html

SOURCE Leland Little Auctions

