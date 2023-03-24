U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.25
    -23.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,086.00
    -233.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,801.75
    -52.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.40
    -15.10 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.07
    -1.89 (-2.70%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.80
    +7.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.29 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    -0.0085 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3220
    -0.0840 (-2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    24.07
    +1.81 (+8.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2219
    -0.0070 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1250
    -0.6640 (-0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,963.13
    +455.83 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    609.42
    +11.96 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,391.85
    -107.75 (-1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Lelantos Holdings Successfully Acquires 15 Semitrucks Worth Approximately $1 Million Through Asset Purchase Agreement

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.
·6 min read

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LNTO) (“Lelantos” or the “Company”), formerly ProConcept Marketing Group, Inc., is pleased to announce that it has executed a formal asset purchase agreement to acquire 15 semitrucks with a current operational business model. This initial acquisition will conclude the first phase of the Company’s four-step approach to entering into the shipping and logistics business. The completion of this initial asset purchase will provide Lelantos Holdings with a cash-flowing business model that is intended to complement its current energy division, as well as deliver the Company an increased asset valuation. The Company has also submitted its supplemental nonshell report with OTC Markets with the intent to remove the Company’s “Shell” designation.

CEO Nathan Puente stated, “We are excited to add additional assets to our company, propel past the shell status and provide value to both the Company and shareholders. This, along with the acquisition of Lelantos Energy and the many projects under development, will help cement our future growth and achieve our goals of being an established and profitable company.”

The initial assets were acquired from TK Zarro, LLC through a senior secured, 12-month convertible promissory note, which currently holds a principal debt amount of $1,397,664 and earns 8% interest annually, while providing the seller with an option to convert any unpaid debt into unrestricted LNTO stock at a 20% conversion discount to market price when the note matures. All assets initially acquired hold an approximate total valuation of $1,144,730 million, calculated by equally splitting the total average market valuation and the retail valuation numbers provided and reported through bumper.com, a third-party vehicle reporting agency.

COO Joshua Weaver stated, “The Company acquired the initial 15 semitruck assets at a slight premium to the approximate asset value, due to our team’s complete understanding of the financial potential within the full business model, when all four phases are achieved. The decision was unanimously agreed upon by the board of directors, and we are all excited to add a logistics branch to our growing company, as it will complement future business endeavors and work synergistically with our overarching goals.”

Further supplementing the financial commitments to the seller, it is the Company’s goal to complete an asset-backed loan, which will be used to complete the subsequent three phases of its business plan in order to leverage all revenue streams to pay down all commitments and become debt free and profitable as soon as possible. The additional three phases of its plan include acquiring 18 tractor-trailers, a full freight brokerage business and a fuel program business from the seller, all of which are anticipated to deliver positive cash flow and support the Company.

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of “Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint-venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. Lelantos is eager to expand its mission to create a diversified group of businesses at the forefront of innovation and to foster an environment for accelerated growth and success, contributing to our shareholders’ investment portfolio.
Pursuing business development through strategic innovation, Lelantos Holdings focuses on emerging technology in traditional markets to foster innovation and advance technological developments to positively impact our communities within the specific industries in which the Company works:

  • Agricultural technology and consultation

  • Sustainable energy

  • Business development & marketing

  • Medical technology

Lelantos Holdings website: www.Lelantosholdings.io

About Lelantos Energy 

INNOVATIVE. STRATEGIC. SOLUTION ORIENTED.

Lelantos Energy specializes in creating unique energy solutions for an ever-changing landscape. 
Lelantos Energy has strategically joined forces with experienced and leading industry professionals as well as dedicated lending resources to create a model that will mitigate risk and establish high-yield rewards for investors as well as firmly cement our vision to advance and revolutionize the delivery of renewable energy projects on a global scale.
Lelantos Energy’s strength is intelligently designing and developing large-scale projects, from multi-location operations to fully developed utility-scale systems. Beyond that, their strategic relationships allow them to finance, source products, develop and go to construction more quickly than most renewable energy solutions providers.
Lelantos Energy website: www.Lelantos.Energy

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our company website, www.LelantosHoldings.io, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the Company website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.
info@Lelantos.Group

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com



Recommended Stories

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • Deutsche Bank shares plunge, default insurance at highest since 2018

    LONDON (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank shares tumbled on Friday after the cost of insuring the bank's debt against the risk of default shot to more than four-year highs, highlighting concerns among investors about the stability of Europe's banks. The region's banking sector has had a rough ride in the last week, with a state-backed rescue of Credit Suisse and turmoil among regional U.S. banks fuelling concerns about the health of the global banking sector. Deutsche shares, which have lost more than a fifth of their value so far this month, fell by as much as 14.9% on Friday to their lowest in five months.

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • U.S. Banks are sitting on $1.7 trillion in unrealized losses, research says. That’s not a problem—until it is

    "As long as people aren't all coming in at the same time and demanding that their deposits back, you're okay, but that's exactly what's been happening," Prof. Stephan Weiler told Fortune. "So the chances of facing those unrealized losses are going up."

  • Deutsche Bank Tumbles, Default Protection Costs Spike As U.S. Bank Crisis Spreads To Europe

    Deutsche Bank, one of Europe's biggest lenders, is getting pounded Friday as traders price-in major risks from an expanding U.S. banking crisis.

  • BofA Says Investor Rush to Cash Is Fastest Since Covid Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are fleeing to cash in the biggest rush since the onset of the pandemic as concerns of an economic slowdown mount, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists who see equity and credit markets slumping in coming months. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among

  • Down More Than 50%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    When stock prices fall, opportunities open up. That’s true whether we’re talking about a general market decline, or a slip in some individual stocks. However, it is crucial for investors to conduct due diligence and investigate the reasons behind the drop in price to ensure that they are making informed investment decisions. The key to success here is recognizing when a low-priced stock is fundamentally unsound or just facing tough trading conditions. Fortunately, Wall Street’s equity analysts a

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $7.27, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey’s net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research’s latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeDorsey’s fortune plunged by $526 m

  • The Fed gave stocks a reprieve, but the all-clear is a ways off: Morning Brief

    The market may have some answers post-Fed decision, but things are still on edge.

  • No 'Guarantee' But Yellen May Have Just Set a Trap for the Bears

    For once, Wall Street isn't blaming Powell for a market beatdown. Here's how I expect things to play out as we edge toward the end of March.

  • Where to Put Your Money During a Banking Crisis

    Market turmoil is sending nervous investors into cash, but there are several options better than parking it in a mattress.

  • Regeneron (REGN) Soars 6.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Regeneron (REGN) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $126.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day.

  • Deutsche Bank Shares Slump as Credit-Default Swaps Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG shares slumped and the German lender’s credit-default swaps surged amid wider concerns about the stability of the banking sector. Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeThe stock dropped 10%. The cost of insuring Deutsc

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Here’s What Retirement With Less Than $1 Million Looks Like in America

    Total household balances in retirement accounts for those 55 to 64 years old are $413,814 on average, according to its estimates based on 2019 data, the most recent available. “For many, the expectation of retirement doesn’t match the facts of their everyday financial lives,” said Larry Raffone, chief executive of Edelman Financial Engines. Dana and Elsie Jones hoped to become snowbirds in retirement, living half the year in Florida.

  • Here's Why You Should Hold Cullen/Frost (CFR) Right Now

    Strategic geographical expansion efforts, a robust balance sheet and sustainable capital deployment moves are favorable for Cullen/Frost (CFR) amid rising costs and loan portfolio concentration woes.

  • Deutsche Bank shares drop amid global jitters over banks

    Shares in Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, fell sharply on Friday, dragging down major European banks as fears about weaknesses in the global financial system send fresh shudders through the markets. Deutsche Bank shares were off 14% in early afternoon trading on the German stock exchange. The drop follows a steep rise in the cost of financial derivatives, known as credit default swaps, that insure bondholders against the bank defaulting on its debts.

  • Stocks Slump, Fed Borrowing, Deutsche Bank Tumbles, Block Hits Back, Do Kwon Indictment - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures slump as bank crisis spreads into Europe; Banks borrow $164 billion from Fed amid acute funding stress; Deutsche Bank shares tumble as default risk spikes amid market turmoil; Block extends declines as group hits back at Hindenburg report and TerraUSD founder Do Kwon indicted by U.S. authorities on fraud charges.