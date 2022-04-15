U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3061
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4030
    +0.5130 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,474.62
    +29.96 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.00
    -21.43 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

LeMaitre Will Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results April 28, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LMAT
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM ET the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.

Access to the live call is available by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1-512-961-6497 for international callers), passcode 8054167. The call can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should sell. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 5 Stocks. The finance world is abuzz with news that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk […]

  • Elon Musk's Bid for Twitter Is a Machiavellian Play

    Earlier this week, I wrote about Musk's penchant for humor. Did you notice the reappearance of the number 420 in his $54.20 bid for Twitter? This is a reference to marijuana, and is apropos his "funding secured" tweet, in which he mulled taking Tesla private at $420.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Stock Market Open On Good Friday?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • Analyst on Musk's Twitter offer: ‘No board in America is going to take that number’

    Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in a filing made public Thursday, calling it his ‘best and final offer.’

  • 10 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 technology stocks to buy now according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to 5 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Technology stocks have taken a beating in the past few months on the […]

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • 3 Reasons Why Now Isn't the Time to Buy Tilray Stock

    As the largest cannabis company in Canada and one of the biggest in the world, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has a lot in its favor. With its quarterly revenue up by nearly 57% since mid 2019, its consistent progress in penetrating fresh markets will likely make it a relevant competitor for years to come. In my view, investors should probably stay away from Tilray's stock for the moment, and here's why.

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.

  • What Is Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) Share Price Doing?

    Let's talk about the popular Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Doug Kass: How Did Bank Stock Investors Get So Clueless?

    The share price of the largest and most popular money center bank extant, JPMorgan Chase , has fallen from $170 to $127. Among the better-performing large money banks, even Bank of America ($50 to $39) and Wells Fargo ($60 to $48) have performed poorly. I attribute the mistaken and almost universal optimism towards bank stocks as a singular reflection of the superficiality of investors today (the near universal mantra that "rates rise and so will bank stocks") and the mindless and wrong-footed logic and poor (company-specific and industry) analysis.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Keeps Sliding, 5 Stocks Near Buy Points; Tesla Shanghai To Reopen?

    The market rally is weak and divided, but some sectors are doing well.. Tesla Shanghai may reopen ahead of earnings.

  • My Top Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Several popular companies have announced stock splits this year, including search giant Alphabet, retail titan Amazon, and electric car pioneer Tesla. Earlier this week Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) joined the club with a proposed 10-for-1 split set to take effect on Jun. 28, pending shareholder approval. Of course, splitting a stock does not change the value of a business, but it can energize investors by make shares more accessible, especially for those that lack access to fractional shares.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy ExxonMobil, and 1 Reason to Hesitate

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is a titan. Its 42% year-to-date gain is well ahead of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon -- all of whom have seen their share prices retreat in 2022. With oil and gas prices soaring, ExxonMobil is generating cash hand over fist.

  • Worried About a Recession? Buy IBM Stock, Morgan Stanley Says.

    Morgan Stanley's Erik Woodring boosted his rating on IBM to Overweight from Equal Weight, and increased his price target to $150, from $147.