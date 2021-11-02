U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,626.86
    +13.19 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,051.48
    +137.64 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,602.74
    +6.82 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,353.36
    -4.76 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.75
    -0.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    -7.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.56 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5380
    -0.0370 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8750
    -0.1230 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,442.21
    +2,802.25 (+4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,552.27
    +53.10 (+3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Monday, November 15, 2021
David Roberts, President, will present at 8:40 AM ET

Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum
Thursday, November 18, 2021
JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to host a series of 1x1 meetings

Piper Sandler 33rd Virtual Annual Healthcare Conference
Monday, November 29 – Thursday, December 2, 2021
A pre-recorded presentation by David Roberts, President, will be available

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

CONTACT: Contact: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Sandra Millar +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Why Zillow Stock Is Down 12% Today

    Shares of real estate technology stock Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) fell as much as 12% in midday trading on Tuesday. News continues to get worse out of Zillow's home buying business. Last month, news broke that Zillow was "pausing" its iBuying business for the remainder of the year as it works through backlog.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Why Sabre Stock Crashed 15% Today

    Shares of travel industry software provider Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) are getting destroyed today, down 15.1% in the afternoon despite the company having just shared a strong third-quarter earnings report this morning. Analysts had forecast Sabre would lose $0.55 per share on $445.9 million for the quarter. Sabre only lost $0.50 per share, although its sales came in a bit light at $441 million.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Avis Car Rentals nearly doubles net revenue amid pandemic

    Avis Car Rentals managed to bring their net revenue to almost $3 billion, and analysts are skeptical of future prospects in late 2021 and early 2022. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Textbook company Chegg crashes after earnings guidance amid enrollment drop

    Shares of online textbook company Chegg are crashing amid declining enrollments at American colleges and universities. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • Is BP Stock a Buy?

    BP (NYSE: BP) has been on a tear lately, and long-term investors will be the first to tell you that this type of price action is not typical for the oil major. The company has recently hit some major milestones with the renewable energy production pipeline hitting a projected 21GW/day, which includes offshore wind which is already at an impressive 3.7GW/day production level.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Down 33% From Its High, Is Twilio Stock a Smart Buy?

    Cloud communications specialist Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently posted strong third-quarter results, beating Wall Street's consensus on both the top and bottom lines. After that sell-off, shares of Twilio now trade at a 33% discount to their 52-week high. Twilio's software enables developers to embed communications features like text, voice, and video into their own applications.

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour. Additionally, you can use a benchmark like the S&P 500 but you will likely need to do a weighted average of one or more indices because a diversified portfolio will not be 100% invested in the S&P 500.

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Exploded 24% Higher Today

    What was it about Desktop Metal today that got everyone so excited about 3D printing stocks again? In a press release today, Desktop Metal announced the opening of a new facility "to meet demand for the world's fastest metal 3D printing technology." "We are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution," explained Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop.

  • 3 Leading Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.