LeMaitre to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. The company’s presentation is scheduled at 2:00 PM ET.

David Roberts, President, will present at the Jefferies in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. The company’s presentation is scheduled at 9:30 AM ET.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact: Sandra Millar LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com


