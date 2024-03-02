LeMaitre Vascular's (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of March to $0.16. This takes the annual payment to 0.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

LeMaitre Vascular's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, LeMaitre Vascular's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 47.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

LeMaitre Vascular Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.12 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings has been rising at 2.7% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. LeMaitre Vascular is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

We Really Like LeMaitre Vascular's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for LeMaitre Vascular that you should be aware of before investing. Is LeMaitre Vascular not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

