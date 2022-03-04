Lemniscap, Jump Crypto Lead $4M Bet on GameFi Firm metaENGINE

Web 3 gaming platform metaENGINE announced Friday that it raised $4 million in seed funding in a round co-led by Lemniscap and Jump Crypto.

CEO and co-founder Alex Shalash told CoinDesk in an interview that metaENGINE is using the funding to become “the core of future metaverse experiences.”

The idea is that metaENGINE will be a platform that helps GameFi developers enter the space through tools that can build gaming experiences in the metaverse.

“GameFi is how to push the ownership of games and game assets down to the players so they become the future owners of the IP itself,” Shalash said.

Polygon Studios, Insignius Capital, Future Fund, CoinDCX Ventures, Efficient Frontier and others participated in the funding round.

Shalahs said metaENGINE is built on the Polygon Network because of its efficiency and low gas fees. He said the firm has a long-term goal of offering multi-chain solutions across other prominent networks.