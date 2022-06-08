U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.00
    -13.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,033.00
    -132.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,688.25
    -23.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.80
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.71
    +1.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.40
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.42
    -0.65 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2537
    -0.0055 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7440
    +1.1280 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,465.68
    +877.24 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.12
    +20.49 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.67
    -16.26 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Lemon Healthcare Uses Blockchain Technology to Improve the Smart Healthcare Ecosystem for Patients

Lemon Healthcare
·2 min read

SEOUL, KOREA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemon Healthcare, a customized service platform, is using blockchain technology to improve the smart healthcare ecosystem for patients. The company is on a mission to create an efficient and convenient platform that allows patients to access medical records, manage appointments, and communicate with medical professionals. Additionally, the brand behind the platform has launched its own cryptocurrency, LEMONCHAIN (LEMC), which was recently first applied to a Blockchain-based Decentralized Distributed Application (DApp) called “Chung Gu-ui-Shin: All Mighty Reimbursement.” By using blockchain technology, Lemon Healthcare is able to simplify access to medical records and appointment management for patients and healthcare workers.


“This innovative healthcare service platform will be a game-changer for the way patients and healthcare workers handle record-keeping, appointment setting, communication, billing, and more. With blockchain technology, we are able to reduce information asymmetry between medical institutions and patients, allowing consumers to actively participate in how their data is stored,” said Tony Lim, COO of Lemon Healthcare. “Our aim is for the Lemonchain ecosystem to become a standard blockchain protocol and platform in the global healthcare industry.”

The Lemon Healthcare platform will make the medical experience easier for everybody involved. By fully digitizing healthcare service management, both patients and healthcare workers will be able to focus more on treatment and less on the paperwork and record-keeping that is required. This platform is already being utilized by 38 of the 45 biggest Class-A hospitals in Korea. The company received $5M VC funding in Series A (2018), $10M in Series B (2019), and $20M Pre IPO fund in April 2022, which will be used to fund the Lemonchain Healthcare overseas market expansion targeting China, US, Japan, and Europe.

For more information about Lemon Healthcare, visit www.lemonhealthcare.com.

Media Contact

Company: Lemon Healthcare

Contact: Kyle Kim

Email: kyungho.kim@lemonhc.com

Website: https://www.lemonhealthcare.com/

SOURCE: Lemon Healthcare


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsOne stark result so

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • Western Digital Reaches Settlement With Activist Investor Elliott

    The company says it will consider alternatives including a split of traditional hard drives from flash memory.

  • Philippine banana growers plead for Japanese consumers to bear price hikes

    The Philippines on Wednesday appealed directly to consumers in its top export market Japan to pay higher prices for imported bananas to help shoulder a surge in production costs. Prices for fuel and agricultural supplies are driving many farmers to the brink of bankruptcy, according to a report by the Philippines' embassy in Tokyo that pleaded for Japanese consumers to share the burden for "sustainable bananas". Producers have been negotiating with Japanese retailers and trading companies on prices, but were told to take their concerns to the public.

  • SEC’s Trading Shake-Up Expected to Face Heavy Opposition

    The agency’s expected changes to U.S. stock-trading rules are likely to prompt pushback from the brokerages and market-making firms that handle small investors’ orders.

  • Intel Central Ohio GM Jim Evers on his career path, move to Ohio and more

    Intel's Ohio site leader Jim Evers likes to say he's "living the American dream." Evers was tapped to oversee the company's planned $20 billion Central Ohio semiconductor manufacturing complex after a long career with the California-based tech giant. Although Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) has yet to make Evers available for an interview, it did recently publish an internal Q&A with him that provides some insight into his background, as well as his take on making the move to Ohio.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Fertilizers Piling Up at Brazil Ports Signal Further Price Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- A glut of fertilizers at the biggest Brazilian ports signals that the price of the nutrients may have to drop further before farmers start buying.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsIn Paranagua, private ware

  • Blackstone, Other Large Private-Equity Firms Turn Attention to Vast Retail Market

    Some of the biggest firms have created a host of new products aimed at people with $1 million to $5 million in investible assets.

  • Polestar 3 SUV to boost Swedish EV-maker's 'growth trajectory'

    Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar finally debuted its highly-anticipated SUV, Polestar 3. Initially teased back in December at the company’s investor day, Polestar says the new electric EV will feature a dual motor setup, a range of 372 miles (WLTP methodology), and semi-autonomous highway driving power by LiDAR and sensors and NVIDIA chips.

  • IBM winding down Russian operation, laying off employees - memo

    International Business Machines Corp is winding down its business in Russia and has started to lay off its employees in the country, according to a memo to staff sent last week and emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, IBM joined hundreds of other companies in suspending business in the country. Many others had announced a complete exit from Russia.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • ASML to Expand China Staff 14% as Covid Disruptions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV is hiring more than 200 staff in China this year to keep up with growth in the country, where its chipmaking tools are seen as crucial in a long-term contest with Washington for tech supremacy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China t

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Chinese microchip company boss accused of spying and stealing trade secrets

    The boss of a Chinese chipmaker has been accused of spying on one of the world's biggest microchip companies and stealing trade secrets.

  • CVS subsidiary will lay off 71 South Florida employees, shut down facility

    CVS Caremark, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS), will lay off 71 people after it shuts down its Coram facility in Miramar. The terminations will begin at 12006 Miramar Parkway about two weeks from July 31 and are expected to be completed by Sept. 11, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) sent to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) by Christina Gawrysh, HR business partner director for CVS. Eliminated positions include primary nurse case managers, pharmacists, clinical support technicians, compounding pharmacy technicians, clinical service liaisons, warehouse reps, pharmacy reps, non-registered nurse clinical service liaisons, clinical nutrition liaisons, operations supervisors, a general pharmacy manager, a regional sales manager, and a medical records rep.

  • How Apple's 'Pay Later' service could roil a $200B industry

    The stock of one major buy now, pay later player, San Francisco-based Affirm, dropped 5.5% on the news Monday. But analysts say that could be an overreaction.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • Nucor buys two small companies with plans to launch utility, transportation business unit

    Nucor Corp. has acquired two related small businesses to establish a Nucor Towers & Structures unit, which it intends to expand into a nationwide business serving the utility, transportation and telecommunications markets.