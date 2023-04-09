Can Lemon8 replicate TikTok's global success, as Chinese owner ByteDance fights US app ban?

ByteDance, the Chinese company fighting a ban of its flagship app TikTok in the United States, has seen its new app Lemon8 surge in popularity, riding on the absence of Western competitors to establish another beachhead in the market.

Lemon8 lets users share photos, videos, and text, which are viewable to subscribers of the posting accounts, as well as millions of other users that the app's algorithms have determined would be interested in that content. Together, these posts form an endless feed that users can scroll through continuously, similar to short video app TikTok.

Available for download in the US since earlier this year, Lemon8 marched into the top 10 rankings across all categories in Apple's App Store on March 27, and has topped the lifestyle category for the past week.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

In Japan, where Lemon8 launched in 2020, it became the second-most downloaded lifestyle app on the iOS store last July, and remained at the fifth spot last week. It topped rankings in Thailand's iOS app store last year, according to data.ai.

Lemon8 is appealing to global users, partly because it has no directly comparable rival in Western markets, according to Jacob Cooke, co-founder and CEO of WPIC Marketing + Technologies, an e-commerce consultancy based in China.

While Lemon8 and ByteDance's competitor at home, Xiaohongshu, are commonly compared to Instagram and Pinterest, the Chinese and Western platforms are "fundamentally different", said Cooke.

The Chinese apps are "interest graphs" - a collection of content that a user might be interested in - rather than pure social networks, said Cooke. User-generated posts on these apps are also indexed, allowing users to search for content by keywords.

"You can't easily use Instagram or Pinterest to search restaurant recommendations in a new city, or for outfits to build with your new shirt," Cooke said. "However, Xiaohongshu has become the go-to site in China for young consumers, especially women, to both search and recommend brands, products, restaurants, tourist destinations, make-up routines, recipes, and more."

Story continues

An employee works in the building of TikTok's parent company ByteDance in Shanghai, China. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=An employee works in the building of TikTok's parent company ByteDance in Shanghai, China. Photo: EPA-EFE>

Xiaohongshu, which translates as "Little Red Book", launched in China in 2013. With 200 million monthly active users, it has become one of the most popular local platforms for internet users to discover lifestyle trends, and for brands to reach young consumers.

At home, ByteDance has made several attempts at creating its own version of Xiaohongshu, but none has been able to crack the market.

With Lemon8 facing far less direct competition in the US and other Western markets, Cooke said he would be optimistic about the app's potential "if it wasn't for ByteDance's regulatory risk".

The Beijing-based company is grappling with increasing political pressure from Washington, which has reportedly demanded that TikTok's Chinese owners sell the app or face a ban in America.

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi Chew testifies before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee in Washington. Photo: Getty Images via AFP alt=TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi Chew testifies before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee in Washington. Photo: Getty Images via AFP>

Last month, TikTok's CEO Chew Shou Zi weathered hours of intense questioning at a US Congressional hearing, where lawmakers grilled him on the app's alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the risks that it poses to American national security and data privacy.

Around the world, a growing number of governments are requiring civil servants to remove TikTok from office-issued smartphones, with Australia being the latest to follow suit last week. The US, Canada, New Zealand, UK, and several other European authorities have announced similar bans.

Also last week, Britain's privacy watchdog fined TikTok £12.7 million (US$15.8 million) for misusing children's data.

Pedestrians carry shopping bags in New York. Photo: Bloomberg alt=Pedestrians carry shopping bags in New York. Photo: Bloomberg>

Lemon8, which is operated by Singapore-based Heliophilia, a ByteDance subsidiary, may run into similar challenges, Cooke said.

"Lemon8 has great potential if ByteDance can avoid regulatory issues," Cooke said. "But that may be difficult given that Lemon8 depends on collecting user data."

ByteDance did not respond to a request for comment.

Despite regulatory headwinds, ByteDance's revenue rose more than 30 per cent to surpass US$80 billion in 2022, comparable to the sales of WeChat owner Tencent Holdings, according to The Information and Bloomberg.

The double-digit growth rate exceeded those of many global internet leaders, such as Facebook owner Meta Platforms and Amazon.com.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.