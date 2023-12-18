Lemonade, Inc.'s (NYSE:LMND) P/S Is On The Mark

When close to half the companies in the Insurance industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1x, you may consider Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 3x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

View our latest analysis for Lemonade

How Lemonade Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for Lemonade as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Lemonade.

How Is Lemonade's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Lemonade's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 93% gain to the company's top line. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 22% per year over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 4.4% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Lemonade's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What Does Lemonade's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Story continues

Our look into Lemonade shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Lemonade has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Lemonade's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.