LEMONCHAIN Announces Listing on MEXC Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform

LEMONCHAIN Ltd.
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEMONCHAIN Ltd., a project promoting patient participation within the healthcare blockchain industry, has announced that their listing on the MEXC cryptocurrency platform. LEMC (LEMONCHAIN token) deposit and withdrawal opened at the same time. LEMC is also open for USDT trading as of April 16th, 2022 at 7 pm KST.

This is the first additional listing in a month on MEXC, following the global listing of ProBitGlobal on March 18. The project uses a consumer-led medical system to supplement and solve problems in the existing healthcare ecosystem. LEMONCHAIN aims to make medical information more accessible for patients, making it possible for them to view and download medical records so they can be shared easily with medical institutions and family members. Patients can use the LEMONCHAIN ecosystem to manage their medical information using a standardized digital format.

"Our goal is to decentralize personal information in the healthcare field and transform it into a patient-centered life-cycle healthcare ecosystem, enabling a reliable information exchange. Through this, we plan to enhance patients' rights by solving short and long-term problems related to acquiring health records," said Kwon Ki-Uk, co-CEO of Lemon Chain, Co. Ltd. "The first DApp to which LEMC is being applied, 'ChungGu-ui-Shin: All Mighty Reimbursement' has already been launched. The second and third DApps are currently in development."

About MEXC

MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange that will be listing LEMC, is a large global exchange with more than 6 million users in 200 countries around the world. It has a history of winning the Asia's Best Virtual Asset Exchange Award at the Crypto Expo Dubai Conference held last year. The platform supports Korean language services, making it convenient for domestic users.

For more information about LEMONCHAIN Ltd., go to www.lemonchain.io.

Media Contact

Company: LEMONCHAIN Ltd.

Contact: Jungyul Kim

Telephone: +82 10-7528-7517

E-mail: lemonchain@lemonchain.io

Website: http://www.lemonchain.io

SOURCE: LEMONCHAIN Ltd.


