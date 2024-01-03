Lenawee County's unemployment rate falls to 3.4% in November

ADRIAN — Lenawee County’s unemployment rate fell back below 4% in November.

For most of 2023, the county’s jobless rate has been between 4.1% and 5.3%, according to data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (MDTMB). For November, it was 3.4%. The state’s unemployment rate for November was 3.6%.

The county’s previous lowest jobless rate in 2023 was 3.5% in May.

Michigan's unemployment rate from December 2013 to November 2023 is pictured. The spike is from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when many workplaces were closed.

December’s regional and county unemployment rates likely will be released toward the end of January.

Michigan’s unemployment rate in November is about half of what it was 10 years ago, according to the MDTMB.

Lenawee County’s neighboring Michigan counties also saw their unemployment rates drop in November. Hillsdale County fell from 4.3% in October to 3.5%, Jackson County dipped from 3.8% to 3.2%, Washtenaw County went from 3.3% to 2.6%, and Monroe County went from 4.5% to 3.7%.

“Employment expanded in most regional labor markets during November,” Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, said in a news release. “Payroll jobs generally rose in retail trade and declined in leisure and hospitality across Michigan metro areas.”

There were 43,989 Lenawee County residents counted as employed out of a workforce of 45,555 in November, according to MDTMB data. There were 1,566 considered unemployed in November. The workforce grew by 459 from October, the number of employed residents grew by 731, and the number of unemployed people fell by 272.

According to the monthly survey of employers, Michigan not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment edged down slightly by 4,000 over the month, or 0.1%, the news release said, resulting in a payroll job total of 4,456,000 in November. November industry movements were largely seasonal, with the most pronounced decrease seen in the leisure and hospitality sector, which was down by 19,000.

Sixty-five counties in Michigan showed unemployment rate decreases between October and November, the state said. Jobless rates fell in 76 counties over the year, including Lenawee County, which had a 3.9% rate in November 2022.

Ottawa County in western Lower Michigan had the state’s lowest unemployment rate in November at 2.5%. Mackinac County in the Upper Peninsula had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.4%.

At a glance

The state of Michigan released the following unemployment rates for area counties in November:

Hillsdale County: 3.5%

Jackson County: 3.2%

Lenawee County: 3.4%

Monroe County: 3.7%

Washtenaw County: 2.6%

SOURCE: Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget

