Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,252.91
    +4.42 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,775.35
    +15.27 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,384.50
    -15.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,124.48
    +10.13 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.92
    +1.57 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    2,239.40
    +26.70 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    +0.17 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0799
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2060
    +0.0100 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2625
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3710
    +0.1250 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,673.68
    +1,562.78 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,168.07
    -594.66 (-1.46%)
     
Breaking News:

Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison over FTX collapse

Lenders to Broadcaster Sinclair Sign Cooperation Pact

Michael Tobin and Jill R. Shah
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Senior lenders to broadcaster Sinclair Inc. reached a cooperation agreement that went into effect Wednesday night, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The cooperation pact is open to holders of the company’s term loans due 2026 through 2029 and is led by law firm Milbank, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Representatives for Milbank and Sinclair didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Reorg earlier reported the co-op agreement.

Sinclair has $3.3 billion of first-lien loans, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company is exploring possible options for its Tennis Channel network after getting interest from potential buyers, Bloomberg previously reported.

Sinclair’s first-lien term loan due 2028 is quoted at about 80 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement