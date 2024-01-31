Lenders squeeze Boohoo finances as sales fall

boohoo man

An attempt by Boohoo to extend repayment deadline on a £325m debt has been rejected by some of its lenders amid tumbling sales for the online fashion retailer.

In response to questions from The Telegraph, the company said it had been able to push out the cut-off on the £250m of the borrowing by a year, to March 2026. A spokesman said it had received the support of six “household name” banks.

However, lenders behind a £75m portion of the revolving credit facility, a three-year corporate overdraft which was agreed in March 2022 and is fully withdrawn, declined to give Boohoo another year to pay it back.

It is understood the banks include a leading Italian institution. The sum will need to be paid back in March next year.

Boohoo said it had agreed the extension on £250m of the borrowing in July. Delaying repayment until March 2026 was potentially crucial, as auditors seek certainty that financing is in place for at least a year before signing off accounts.

Boohoo is scheduled to deliver its results in May, less than a year before the original deadline.

The company said the extension of most of the facility meant it had “ample surplus liquidity”. Boohoo last month replaced its chief financial officer after just two years in the role.

Boohoo, which was founded by Mahmud Kamani, has lost more than 90pc of its share price - Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

It comes as Boohoo, co-founded by chairman Mahmud Kamani, faces a series of pressures that have wiped more than 90pc off its share price compared to its pandemic peak. Aim-listed Boohoo was valued at £4bn but it is now worth just £460m.

Boohoo’s business is now being challenged by the rising Chinese giant Shein, as well as the cost of living crisis and inflation in its supply chain. Last month it issued a brief update that “trading remains in line with market expectations”.

The company has forecast revenue will fall by as much as 17pc. In its interim update in October, Boohoo’s half-year losses widened to £21.2m compared to £11.8m a year earlier.

Boohoo was plunged into turmoil in 2020 after it was hit by a string of modern slavery allegations, including claims of forced labour at its factories.

A damning review by barrister Alison Levitt KC later verified the claims, as she found that “allegations about poor working conditions and low rates of pay in many Leicester factories are not merely well-founded but substantially true”.

Boohoo said it would not tolerate “any incidence of non-compliance especially in relation to the treatment of workers” and said it had ended relationships with suppliers found to have broken rules.

