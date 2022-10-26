LendingClub Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
Revenue Increased 24% Year Over Year to $304.9 Million
Diluted Earnings Per Share Increased 58% Year Over Year to $0.41
Total Assets Grew 43% Year Over Year to $6.8 Billion
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"We delivered solid results as we leaned into the strategic advantages of our digital bank in the face of a less favorable economic environment. We drove growth in recurring interest income supported by strong credit performance of our retained high-quality prime loan portfolio," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "As we anticipated, marketplace volumes were impacted by higher funding costs for certain loan investors, driven by rapidly increasing interest rates. Over time, as rates stabilize and we continue to reprice personal loans, we expect this impact to gradually moderate. Our digital bank and other strategic advantages position us to continue to effectively navigate the evolving economy and to capitalize on attractive growth opportunities as they emerge."
Third Quarter 2022 Results
Three Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Total net revenue
$ 304.9
$ 330.1
$ 246.2
Non-interest expense
186.2
209.4
178.8
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
118.7
120.7
67.4
Provision for credit losses
82.7
70.6
37.5
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
36.0
50.1
29.9
Income tax benefit (expense)
7.2
132.0
(2.7)
Net income
$ 43.2
$ 182.1
$ 27.2
Diluted EPS
$ 0.41
$ 1.73
$ 0.26
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
$ 5.0
$ 135.3
$ —
Net income excluding income tax benefit (1)
$ 38.2
$ 46.8
$ 27.2
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit (1)
$ 0.36
$ 0.45
$ 0.26
(1)
Third and second quarters of 2022 include income tax benefit of $5.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
For a calculation of Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.
Financial Outlook
The company provided full year net revenue and net income guidance for 2022.
Fourth Quarter
2022
Full Year
2022
Total net revenue
$255M to $265M
$1,180M to $1,190M
Net income
$15M to $25M
$280M to $290M
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $80 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.
We believe Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the third and second quarters of 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.
We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.
For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables on page 16 of this release.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
As of and for the three months ended
% Change
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
Q/Q
Y/Y
Operating Highlights:
Non-interest income
$ 181,237
$ 213,832
$ 189,857
$ 179,111
$ 180,878
(15) %
— %
Net interest income
123,676
116,226
99,680
83,132
65,288
6 %
89 %
Total net revenue
304,913
330,058
289,537
262,243
246,166
(8) %
24 %
Non-interest expense
186,219
209,386
191,204
188,220
178,775
(11) %
4 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
118,694
120,672
98,333
74,023
67,391
(2) %
76 %
Provision for credit losses
82,739
70,566
52,509
45,149
37,524
17 %
120 %
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
35,955
50,106
45,824
28,874
29,867
(28) %
20 %
Income tax benefit (expense)
7,243
131,954
(4,988)
234
(2,682)
N/M
N/M
Net income
43,198
182,060
40,836
29,108
27,185
(76) %
59 %
Income tax benefit from release of tax
5,015
135,300
—
—
—
N/M
N/M
Net income excluding income tax
$ 38,183
$ 46,760
$ 40,836
$ 29,108
$ 27,185
(18) %
40 %
Basic EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.41
$ 1.77
$ 0.40
$ 0.29
$ 0.27
(77) %
52 %
Diluted EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.41
$ 1.73
$ 0.39
$ 0.27
$ 0.26
(76) %
58 %
Diluted EPS excluding income tax
$ 0.36
$ 0.45
$ 0.39
$ 0.27
$ 0.26
(20) %
38 %
LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:
Net interest margin
8.3 %
8.5 %
8.3 %
7.6 %
6.3 %
Efficiency ratio(3)
61.1 %
63.4 %
66.0 %
71.8 %
72.6 %
Return on average equity (ROE)
14.2 %
33.8 %
18.7 %
14.1 %
13.8 %
Return on average total assets (ROA)
2.5 %
5.5 %
3.1 %
2.4 %
2.4 %
Marketing expense as a % of loan
1.3 %
1.6 %
1.7 %
1.7 %
1.6 %
LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
18.3 %
20.0 %
20.6 %
21.3 %
22.8 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
15.7 %
16.2 %
15.6 %
16.5 %
16.2 %
Book Value per Common Share
$ 10.67
$ 10.41
$ 8.68
$ 8.41
$ 8.07
2 %
32 %
Tangible Book Value per Common Share(2)
$ 9.78
$ 9.50
$ 7.75
$ 7.46
$ 7.08
3 %
38 %
Loan originations (in millions)(4):
Total loan originations
$ 3,539
$ 3,840
$ 3,217
$ 3,069
$ 3,107
(8) %
14 %
Marketplace loans
$ 2,386
$ 2,819
$ 2,360
$ 2,308
$ 2,471
(15) %
(3) %
Loan originations held for investment
$ 1,153
$ 1,021
$ 856
$ 761
$ 636
13 %
81 %
Loan originations held for investment as a
33 %
27 %
27 %
25 %
20 %
Servicing portfolio AUM (in millions)(5):
Total servicing portfolio
$ 15,929
$ 14,783
$ 13,341
$ 12,463
$ 11,592
8 %
37 %
Loans serviced for others
$ 11,807
$ 11,382
$ 10,475
$ 10,124
$ 9,744
4 %
21 %
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases held for investment, net,
$ 4,414,347
$ 3,692,667
$ 3,049,325
$ 2,486,440
$ 2,235,698
20 %
97 %
PPP loans
$ 89,379
$ 118,794
$ 184,986
$ 268,297
$ 367,558
(25) %
(76) %
Total loans and leases held for investment,
$ 4,503,726
$ 3,811,461
$ 3,234,311
$ 2,754,737
$ 2,603,256
18 %
73 %
Total assets
$ 6,775,074
$ 6,186,765
$ 5,574,425
$ 4,900,319
$ 4,750,760
10 %
43 %
Total deposits
$ 5,123,506
$ 4,527,672
$ 3,977,477
$ 3,135,788
$ 2,838,719
13 %
80 %
Total liabilities
$ 5,653,664
$ 5,107,648
$ 4,686,991
$ 4,050,077
$ 3,945,970
11 %
43 %
Total equity
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
$ 887,434
$ 850,242
$ 804,790
4 %
39 %
Allowance Ratios:
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total
6.3 %
6.0 %
5.5 %
5.0 %
3.9 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total
6.4 %
6.2 %
5.8 %
5.5 %
4.5 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to
7.2 %
6.9 %
6.6 %
6.4 %
5.2 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to
1.9 %
2.0 %
1.8 %
1.8 %
1.6 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to
2.2 %
2.3 %
2.3 %
2.6 %
2.6 %
N/M
– Not meaningful
N/A
– Not applicable
(1)
Excludes third and second quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $5.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
(2)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(3)
Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.
(4)
Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.
(5)
Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
September 30,
December 31,
Unsecured personal
$ 3,642,254
$ 1,804,578
Residential mortgages
197,776
151,362
Secured consumer
180,768
65,976
Total consumer loans held for investment
4,020,798
2,021,916
Equipment finance (1)
167,447
149,155