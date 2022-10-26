LendingClub Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue Increased 24% Year Over Year to $304.9 Million

Diluted Earnings Per Share Increased 58% Year Over Year to $0.41

Total Assets Grew 43% Year Over Year to $6.8 Billion

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S.

"We delivered solid results as we leaned into the strategic advantages of our digital bank in the face of a less favorable economic environment. We drove growth in recurring interest income supported by strong credit performance of our retained high-quality prime loan portfolio," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "As we anticipated, marketplace volumes were impacted by higher funding costs for certain loan investors, driven by rapidly increasing interest rates. Over time, as rates stabilize and we continue to reprice personal loans, we expect this impact to gradually moderate. Our digital bank and other strategic advantages position us to continue to effectively navigate the evolving economy and to capitalize on attractive growth opportunities as they emerge."

Third Quarter 2022 Results



Loan originations were $3.5 billion, up 14% year over year.

Total net revenue of $304.9 million grew 24% year over year, driven by growth in net interest income.









Deposits of $5.1 billion were up 80% from September 30, 2021, primarily reflecting growth in online savings deposits.

Credit quality of the company's held-for-investment loan portfolio remained strong, with delinquency rates gradually normalizing as the portfolio seasons. The strong credit performance of the held-for-investment portfolio reflects the high quality credit profile of our borrowers with an average FICO of 730.

Provision for credit losses of $82.7 million primarily reflects $1.2 billion of quarterly loan originations held for investment and loan portfolio growth of 97% year over year.

The efficiency ratio improved to 61% from 73% in the third quarter of 2021 due to improved marketing efficiency, prudent management of non-marketing expenses and strong growth in net interest income.

Net income of $43.2 million increased $16.0 million year over year. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 included an income tax benefit of $7.2 million. The earnings from the tax benefit enabled higher loan retention.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.41 grew 58% year over year. The improvement from a year earlier primarily reflected revenue growth and improved operating efficiency, as well as a $0.05 per share benefit from the reversal of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Total equity of $1.1 billion was up $316.6 million, or 39%, from September 30, 2021, primarily reflecting net income generated over the period and the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Book value per common share of $10.67 increased 32% from September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share of $9.78 increased 38% from September 30, 2021.

Substantial capital with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 15.7% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.3%.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $118.7 million increased 76% year over year, driven by revenue growth and improved operating efficiency.

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Total net revenue $ 304.9

$ 330.1

$ 246.2 Non-interest expense 186.2

209.4

178.8 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 118.7

120.7

67.4











Provision for credit losses 82.7

70.6

37.5











Income before income tax benefit (expense) 36.0

50.1

29.9 Income tax benefit (expense) 7.2

132.0

(2.7) Net income $ 43.2

$ 182.1

$ 27.2 Diluted EPS $ 0.41

$ 1.73

$ 0.26











Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance $ 5.0

$ 135.3

$ — Net income excluding income tax benefit (1) $ 38.2

$ 46.8

$ 27.2 Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit (1) $ 0.36

$ 0.45

$ 0.26





(1) Third and second quarters of 2022 include income tax benefit of $5.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

For a calculation of Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook

The company provided full year net revenue and net income guidance for 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Full Year 2022 Total net revenue $255M to $265M $1,180M to $1,190M Net income $15M to $25M $280M to $290M

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $80 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub third quarter 2022 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (844) 200-6205, or outside the U.S. +1 (929) 526-1599, with Access Code 659586, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com . An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until November 2, 2022, by calling +1 (866) 813-9403 or outside the U.S. +44 (204) 525-0658, with Access Code 037801. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handle (@LendingClub) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the third and second quarters of 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables on page 16 of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; competition; overall economic conditions; the regulatory environment; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)



As of and for the three months ended

% Change

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30,

2021

Q/Q

Y/Y Operating Highlights: Non-interest income $ 181,237

$ 213,832

$ 189,857

$ 179,111

$ 180,878

(15) %

— % Net interest income 123,676

116,226

99,680

83,132

65,288

6 %

89 % Total net revenue 304,913

330,058

289,537

262,243

246,166

(8) %

24 % Non-interest expense 186,219

209,386

191,204

188,220

178,775

(11) %

4 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income 118,694

120,672

98,333

74,023

67,391

(2) %

76 % Provision for credit losses 82,739

70,566

52,509

45,149

37,524

17 %

120 % Income before income tax benefit (expense) 35,955

50,106

45,824

28,874

29,867

(28) %

20 % Income tax benefit (expense) 7,243

131,954

(4,988)

234

(2,682)

N/M

N/M Net income 43,198

182,060

40,836

29,108

27,185

(76) %

59 % Income tax benefit from release of tax

valuation allowance 5,015

135,300

—

—

—

N/M

N/M Net income excluding income tax

benefit(1)(2) $ 38,183

$ 46,760

$ 40,836

$ 29,108

$ 27,185

(18) %

40 %



























Basic EPS – common stockholders $ 0.41

$ 1.77

$ 0.40

$ 0.29

$ 0.27

(77) %

52 % Diluted EPS – common stockholders $ 0.41

$ 1.73

$ 0.39

$ 0.27

$ 0.26

(76) %

58 % Diluted EPS excluding income tax

benefit(1)(2) $ 0.36

$ 0.45

$ 0.39

$ 0.27

$ 0.26

(20) %

38 %



























LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 8.3 %

8.5 %

8.3 %

7.6 %

6.3 %







Efficiency ratio(3) 61.1 %

63.4 %

66.0 %

71.8 %

72.6 %







Return on average equity (ROE) 14.2 %

33.8 %

18.7 %

14.1 %

13.8 %







Return on average total assets (ROA) 2.5 %

5.5 %

3.1 %

2.4 %

2.4 %







Marketing expense as a % of loan

originations 1.3 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

1.7 %

1.6 %



































LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 18.3 %

20.0 %

20.6 %

21.3 %

22.8 %







Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 15.7 %

16.2 %

15.6 %

16.5 %

16.2 %







Book Value per Common Share $ 10.67

$ 10.41

$ 8.68

$ 8.41

$ 8.07

2 %

32 % Tangible Book Value per Common Share(2) $ 9.78

$ 9.50

$ 7.75

$ 7.46

$ 7.08

3 %

38 %



























Loan originations (in millions)(4):

























Total loan originations $ 3,539

$ 3,840

$ 3,217

$ 3,069

$ 3,107

(8) %

14 % Marketplace loans $ 2,386

$ 2,819

$ 2,360

$ 2,308

$ 2,471

(15) %

(3) % Loan originations held for investment $ 1,153

$ 1,021

$ 856

$ 761

$ 636

13 %

81 % Loan originations held for investment as a

% of total loan originations 33 %

27 %

27 %

25 %

20 %



































Servicing portfolio AUM (in millions)(5): Total servicing portfolio $ 15,929

$ 14,783

$ 13,341

$ 12,463

$ 11,592

8 %

37 % Loans serviced for others $ 11,807

$ 11,382

$ 10,475

$ 10,124

$ 9,744

4 %

21 %



























Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases held for investment, net,

excluding PPP loans $ 4,414,347

$ 3,692,667

$ 3,049,325

$ 2,486,440

$ 2,235,698

20 %

97 % PPP loans $ 89,379

$ 118,794

$ 184,986

$ 268,297

$ 367,558

(25) %

(76) % Total loans and leases held for investment,

net $ 4,503,726

$ 3,811,461

$ 3,234,311

$ 2,754,737

$ 2,603,256

18 %

73 % Total assets $ 6,775,074

$ 6,186,765

$ 5,574,425

$ 4,900,319

$ 4,750,760

10 %

43 % Total deposits $ 5,123,506

$ 4,527,672

$ 3,977,477

$ 3,135,788

$ 2,838,719

13 %

80 % Total liabilities $ 5,653,664

$ 5,107,648

$ 4,686,991

$ 4,050,077

$ 3,945,970

11 %

43 % Total equity $ 1,121,410

$ 1,079,117

$ 887,434

$ 850,242

$ 804,790

4 %

39 %



























Allowance Ratios: Allowance for loan and lease losses to total

loans and leases held for investment 6.3 %

6.0 %

5.5 %

5.0 %

3.9 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to total

loans and leases held for investment,

excluding PPP loans 6.4 %

6.2 %

5.8 %

5.5 %

4.5 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to

consumer loans and leases held for

investment 7.2 %

6.9 %

6.6 %

6.4 %

5.2 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to

commercial loans and leases held for

investment 1.9 %

2.0 %

1.8 %

1.8 %

1.6 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to

commercial loans and leases held for

investment, excluding PPP loans 2.2 %

2.3 %

2.3 %

2.6 %

2.6 %













N/M – Not meaningful N/A – Not applicable (1) Excludes third and second quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $5.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (3) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (4) Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only. (5) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company.