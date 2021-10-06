U.S. markets closed

LendingClub Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·2 min read
In this article:
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, announced that it will report earnings for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after-market hours.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S.
LendingClub will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. In addition to questions asked during the call, the company will also accept for consideration questions submitted via email prior to 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Please email questions to ir@lendingclub.com.

Webcast information
A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call please dial +1 (888) 317-6003 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061 with Conference ID 3514635 ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Replay
An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until November 3, 2021 by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088 with Conference ID 10160701.

About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3.5 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

CONTACT:
For Investors: IR@lendingclub.com
Media Contact: Press@lendingclub.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingclub-schedules-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301394528.html

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation

