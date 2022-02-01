U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

LendingTree Adds Financial Partners to Automated Pre-Approval Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, today announced Mercury Financial, Avant, and Ally Credit Card (Ollo) as the founding partners of TreeQual, LendingTree's automated pre-approval platform designed to make it even easier for consumers to achieve their financial goals.

TreeQual was built to bring more certainty and transparency to LendingTree's financial product marketplace, significantly improving the likelihood of its members being approved while adding greater efficiency and scale for its credit and lending partners. After a simple, low-friction onboarding process, lenders and card issuers are able to easily identify qualified LendingTree members and display customized pre-approved offers. Qualified members can shop and compare actionable offers enriched by member-provided financial information with greater confidence in being approved, bringing them one step closer to achieving their financial goals.

The automated pre-approval engine was first launched with Mercury Financial, a financial inclusion technology company, as the initial partner, and recently welcomed Avant and Ally Credit Card (Ollo) to the platform, enabling LendingTree members to shop and compare pre-approved offers from a growing network of progressive, consumer-centric financial partners

"LendingTree strives to build great products, like TreeQual, that help our members achieve their financial goals, help our partners build great businesses and improve the efficacy of LendingTree's business model," said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. "With TreeQual, LendingTree members can comparison shop with more confidence than ever before among real, actionable offers while our financial partners have access to high-quality consumers who are ready to transact. This is a meaningful step towards fulfilling LendingTree's mission of being the ultimate consumer advocate in financial services."

"We're proud to be a founding partner on the TreeQual platform and look forward to our continued relationship with LendingTree," said Jim Peterson, CEO of Mercury Financial. "Having such a collaborative, open, and hardworking partner aligned with our mission is how you want to do business."

"We remain steadfast in our mission to help customers get financing in an efficient and straightforward way, and being part of TreeQual will help us do just that," said Matt Bochenek, CEO of Avant. "We're focused on building our business in a way that benefits non-prime customers by giving them solutions to take ownership of their financial journeys and futures."

To log in to an existing LendingTree account or to become a LendingTree member and shop among all financial offers, visit https://my.lendingtree.com/.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online financial services marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, by comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search and choosing the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards, insurance and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

About Mercury Financial

Mercury® Financial LLC (Mercury Financial) expands financial inclusion through technology. We deliver access to credit, and a superior digital credit experience focused on the underserved near-prime customer. To date, Mercury® Financial has helped empower over 1 million deserving Americans with better credit through the use of its proprietary risk assessment and data analytics technologies. We strive to provide access to best-in-class credit lines to allow customers to maximize their purchasing power. We offer valuable cash back and travel rewards through strategic partnerships like the Spirit Airlines "Free Spirit" Program. Mercury Financial provides the tools to promote positive financial behavior and upward mobility through a seamless digital experience.

Based out of Austin, Texas, with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Mercury® Financial has more than 160 employees and is led by CEO and 15-year financial services veteran James Peterson and a management team with decades of combined industry experience. Backed by Värde Partners, a leading global alternative investment advisor, Mercury® Financial has provided customers access to more than $3 billion in credit lines since its founding in 2013.

For more information, visit www.mercuryfinancial.com.

About Avant

Avant provides access to a full ecosystem of digital financial products, including personal loans, credit cards, mobile banking and auto refinance, to everyday American consumers. Through a combination of technology, analytics, and superior customer service, Avant gives underserved and unbanked consumers access to credit with innovative products that simplify and improve their financial journeys. Since 2012, Avant has connected nearly 2 million customers to $7.5 billion in loans and over 1 million credit cards. A high-growth financial technology company, Avant has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, TechCrunch, Fortune and Bloomberg, and has raised over $650 million of equity capital. For more information on Avant, visit www.avant.com. Avant, LLC is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided through Evolve Bank & Trust. Avant-branded credit products are issued by WebBank, Member FDIC.

CONTACT: Megan Greuling, Megan.Greuling@tree.com.

