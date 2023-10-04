LendInvest plc's (LON:LINV) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

LendInvest plc's (LON:LINV) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.8x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 15x and even P/E's above 27x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, LendInvest's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is LendInvest's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, LendInvest would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.5% per year as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 13% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that LendInvest's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that LendInvest maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for LendInvest (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

