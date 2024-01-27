After lengthy layoff, UConn men get back to it looking to complete Xavier sweep, keep momentum going: What to know

STORRS – The UConn men’s basketball team started getting tired of only playing against each other in Dan Hurley’s practices, antsy for some new competition during the week-long stretch without games before Sunday’s matchup against Xavier.

There was time for rest and recovery, but it was hardly a break as the leaders in the Big East look to continue riding the momentum of their seven-game winning streak. When they went to Cincinnati about two and a half weeks ago, part of that streak, the Huskies erased a small second-half deficit and led by as many as 14 with less than four minutes left. Xavier clawed back late to make it a five-point final: 80-75.

The Musketeers scored 30 of their 75 points inside the paint and added 22 from the free throw line after fouls that mostly occurred inside. It was only the second time UConn was outrebounded this year (Gonzaga) as Xavier pulled in 20 offensive rebounds to the Huskies’ eight and had a 15-9 advantage in second-chance points.

This time, with a chance to sweep the season series after Xavier did the same last year, UConn has its 7-foot-2 game-changer Donovan Clingan back. The sophomore center played 24 minutes in the last outing against Villanova, his second game after the foot injury that kept him out for six. Part of the week was spent incorporating him more into the offense.

“We got destroyed by these guys the first time on the backboard; we got away with some things from a defensive standpoint where we lost the edge on drives,” Hurley said Saturday. “Some aspects of that, like the defensive rebounding, Donovan can change. … But if you don’t guard the ball and not give up the edge in dribble penetration, if you quick spun in the post and wedge dribbled, you’re going to get scored on and Donovan can’t fix all of those things.”

Xavier scores more than half of its points inside and makes up for its field goal percentage deficiency (44.2%, eighth in the Big East) on the offensive glass where it averages over 12 offensive rebounds a game – third-best in the conference.

Entering the weekend, both Quincy Olivari (17.9 points per game) and Desmond Claude (16.2) rank among the Big East’s top 10 scorers. The backcourt duo combined for 39 points despite shooting just 9 of 27 from the field the last time the teams met.

“They have three tremendous guards who start for them (Olivari, Claude and Dayvion McKnight) and they love getting to the paint, they love creating their own shots, they love creating for others,” said Alex Karaban, who had to get 10 stitches above his eye after that first matchup in Cincinnati. “So (we’re) really just trying to slow them down the best way possible, but really just trying to protect the paint at the same time because they love getting in for layups and stuff. Can’t say too much.”

Since that game, Xavier beat Providence by 20 on the road and handled business against Butler and Georgetown at home before losing a tight one at Creighton on Tuesday.

“You watch the film and you’re seeing a top 30 team in the country, top 35, in terms of quality of defense, quality of offense, quality of rebounding,” Hurley said of Sean Miller’s Musketeers. “They’re hard to beat, we need to play better than we did the first time and then we need a crowd that’s engaged from the start like we did in the Creighton game.”

Honoring the 2004 national championship team

UConn will honor the 2004 national championship team before the game as it becomes the second full men’s team inducted into the Huskies of Honor, joining the 1999 team that was also inducted 20 years after its championship run.

“It’s gonna be cool to meet some of these guys who we look up to as legends,” said Clingan, who was born 42 days before that team cut down the nets.

“It’s like another reminder of how valuable it is wear the UConn jersey. They were the ones who set the standard,” Karaban said. “Just seeing those legends – a bunch of legends on that team – they’re the reason why UConn is this good and we’ve got to continue to just proudly represent the school.”

Members of the ’04 team who are expected to be in attendance: Rashad Anderson, Jason Baisch, Josh Boone, Taliek Brown, Justin Evanovich, Ben Gordon, Ed Nelson, Emeka Okafor, Ryan Swaller, Ryan Thompson, Shamon Tooles, Charlie Villanueva, George Blaney, Clive Vaughan, Andre Lafleur, Jim Calhoun.

“We harp on the history here, we talk about our history, the tradition,” Hurley said. “We embrace our history and tradition and we’re proud of it. Now we’re proud to be creating our own.”

Coaches vs. Cancer

Sunday will also be UConn’s annual Coaches vs. Cancer game to raise awareness and honor those who have been affected by the disease. Fans can participate in Andrea Hurley’s “superhero button” initiative by bringing a (3×3 or smaller) photo of a loved one to the game, where it can be made into a button.

“It’ll be an emotional day for a lot of people, especially those that have dealt with family, friends, loved ones in their battle with cancer, those they’ve lost,” Dan Hurley said while wearing a button and a ribbon to represent Andrea’s father who fought cancer. “It’s always been a highlight.”

What to know

Site: XL Center, Hartford

Time: Noon

Records: No. 1 UConn: 17-2 (7-1 Big East), Xavier: 10-9 (4-4 Big East)

Series history: Tied 4-4

Last meeting: January 10, 2024 – UConn 80, Xavier 75 in Cincinnati

TV: FS1 – Alex Faust, Tarik Turner

Radio: UConn Sports Network on FOX Sports Radio 97.9 – Mike Crispino, Wayne Norman

