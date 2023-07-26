Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) a Resilient Stock?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first half of 2023, the fund rose 15.00% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 4.78% return for the MSCI US REIT Index (the “REIT Index”) and a 12.11% return for the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index (the “MSCI Real Estate Index”). The fund rose 7.41%, modestly outperforming the indexes in the second quarter, which returned 2.34% and 7.04%, respectively, in the same period. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Real Estate Fund highlighted stocks like Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Miami, Florida, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is a home builder under the under the Lennar brand. On July 25, 2023, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) stock closed at $127.54 per share. One-month return of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) was 1.66%, and its shares gained 52.60% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion.

Baron Real Estate Fund made the following comment about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Our investments in homebuilder companies – Toll Brothers, Inc., Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), and D.R. Horton, Inc. – performed well in the first six months of 2023. The share price of Toll Brothers increased nearly 60% and the shares prices of Lennar and D.R. Horton each gained more than 35%. Year-to-date, each company has witnessed a meaningful uptick in demand to buy homes: We remain optimistic about the long-term potential for the Fund’s investments in Toll Brothers, Lennar, and D.R. Horton for several reasons…” (Click here to read the full text)

Construction and extraction

Copyright: Kurhan / 123RF Stock Photo

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 51 hedge fund portfolios held Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) at the end of first quarter which was 54 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.