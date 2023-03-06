U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,048.42
    +2.78 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,431.44
    +40.47 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.74
    -13.27 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.76
    -28.51 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.83 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.80
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.11 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0680
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8950
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,433.87
    -28.24 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.08
    +266.40 (+109.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

LENNAR CORPORATION'S FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON THE INTERNET

·1 min read

MIAMI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, announced today that the Company will release earnings for the first quarter ended February 28, 2023 after the market closes on March 14, 2023. Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on March 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar's website at investors.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.lennar.com for 90 days.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: 
Ian Frazer
Investor Relations
Lennar Corporation
(305) 485-4129

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-corporations-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-to-be-broadcast-live-on-the-internet-301763494.html

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Stripe Faces $3.5 Billion Tax Bill as Employees' Shares Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc., one of the world’s most valuable startups, told investors it plans to use money it receives in its latest round of fundraising to help cover a roughly $3.5 billion tax bill. Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla’s China Price

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Medical Properties (MPW) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Medical Properties (MPW) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • KALA Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline Remains in Focus

    Kala's Q4 earnings miss estimates. Its shares rise in pre-market trading on Mar 6.

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla Stock As Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla’s Chi

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Annaly Capital (NLY) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly Capital (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • JD.com (JD) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    JD.com's (JD) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across JD Retail and JD Logistics amid uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • BridgeBio Soars 52% And Breaks Out After Smashing Expectations In A Dwarfism Study

    BridgeBio Pharma smashed Wall Street's expectations in a study of children with dwarfism, leading BBIO stock to break out in massive volume.

  • CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    CTI BioPharma (CTIC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -55.56% and 15.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Has Alphabet Stock Bottomed or Are More Losses on the Way?

    Alphabet stock is working on its sixth daily rally. Has it put in its low and can it continue higher from here?

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • Boeing's CEO Forfeited $7 Million in 2022 — And Earned This Much Instead

    As a recession looms, exorbitant executive salaries can generate both public resentment and strife between investors and the company -- the nearly $18 million that Bath & Body Works paid board chair Sarah Nash when she stepped in as interim CEO last year was called out by Third Point chief executive Dan Loeb in a shareholder letter demanding corporate overhaul to avoid a proxy fight. When Disney CEO Bob Iger came back to lead the company in a takeover from Bob Chapek, the first question many fans and shareholder had was "what is the pay package?" The answer to that is $1 million annual salary, $1 million bonus and $25 million in stock options annually for the two-year contract ending at the end of 2024. According to forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Boeing CEO David Calhoun earned $22.5 million in his role for 2022 but did not receive the $7 million bonus that was conditional on certain goals: including getting the new 777X planes running by the end of 2023.

  • Signature can 'thread the needle' on cutting crypto as Silvergate collapses: JPMorgan

    As one of crypto's crucial U.S. banking partners stands on the brink, JPMorgan remains optimistic about Signature Bank.