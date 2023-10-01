Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.375

The board of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.375 per share on the 26th of October. The dividend yield is 1.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Lennar's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Lennar's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Lennar Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.157, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.50. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 25% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Lennar has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Lennar Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Lennar might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 11 Lennar analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Lennar not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

