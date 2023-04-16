Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.375

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.375 per share on the 10th of May. The dividend yield is 1.4% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Lennar's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Lennar was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 20.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 16%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Lennar Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.157 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.50. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Lennar has impressed us by growing EPS at 34% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Lennar Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Lennar has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Is Lennar not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

