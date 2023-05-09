Lennar Unveils Models for New Homes in St. Augustine Lakes

Master Planned Community in St. Johns County to Offer 400 Homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar , one of the nation's leading homebuilders, recently opened stunning new model homes for St. Augustine Lakes , a master planned community minutes from downtown St. Augustine. Home prices will start from the $300,000s.

"St. Johns County has taken off as an area of choice for homebuyers, close to beaches, must-see landmarks, shopping and dining. The demand for new construction homes in this area is higher than ever," said Matt Devereaux, Lennar Regional Vice President. "With low-maintenance floor plans and family-friendly outdoor amenities, St. Augustine Lakes offers everything homebuyers could want or need at an incredible value."

St. Augustine Lakes offers 400 single-family homes for sale. Homebuyers can choose from 11 unique floor plans and two home design collections on waterfront or preserve homesites. The new construction homes range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,360 square feet of living space and include a two-car garage, along with two to five bedrooms and two to 3.5 bathrooms, depending upon lot size.

Located at 25 Old Bull Bay Ct. near historic downtown St. Augustine, the community offers state-of-the-art community amenities such as exclusive swimming pool access and an on-site playground. The master-planned community provides all this with no CDD fees.

Every new Lennar home comes complete with high-end features and upgrades at no additional cost thanks to the homebuilder's signature Everything's Included® program. At St. Augustine Lakes, homebuyers enjoy features such as quartz countertops, designer cabinets, wood tile-inspired flooring, paver driveways, patios and more.

For more information or to be added to the VIP interest list for St. Augustine, FL, visit Lennar.com .

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Lennar Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar Corporation's technology and innovation strategies.

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-unveils-models-for-new-homes-in-st-augustine-lakes-301819638.html

SOURCE Lennar