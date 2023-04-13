Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.42%: Cedars-Sinai Health System and Cision Ltd among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment market size is forecasted to increase by USD 684.75 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.42%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising population with risk factors for LGS (Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome), growing awareness of LGS, and orphan drug designation. Charts & data tables about market size and forecast period (2022-2026) have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market 2022-2026

Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akron Children's Hospital, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cision Ltd, Eisai Co. Ltd., Epilepsy Foundation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC, Viatris Inc., and Johnson and Johnson. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Cedars-Sinai Health System - The company offers Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment that includes corpus callosotomy, which is used to treat atonic seizures.

Cision Ltd - The company offers Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment that includes Onfi tablets, which are used to treat seizures.

Eisai Co. Ltd. - The company offers Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment that includes valproate valproic acid, which is used against a wide spectrum of seizures.

Epilepsy Foundation - The company offers Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment, which is used to prevent seizures.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc - The company offers Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment that includes rotavirus vaccine, which is used to prevent rotavirus gastroenteritis.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Market segmentation:

The market is segmented by type (non-surgical treatment and surgical treatment) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The non-surgical segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Medications and ketogenic food are the non-surgical treatment plans recommended to mitigate the effects of LGS. Valproate, topiramate, and lamotrigine are some of the medications considered first-line therapies for the treatment of LGS. The adoption of such treatment options is expected to drive the growth of the non-surgical treatment segment during the forecast period. Recent drug approvals for the treatment of LGS will also augment market growth.

Europe will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key countries for the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome treatment market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America will also be a key contributor to global market growth. Awareness about LGS is increasing across this region, especially in the US and Canada. Funding for research on LGS is also increasing in the region. These factors will support the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Get a holistic overview of the market segments by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

Market dynamics:

Key drivers:

Rising population with risk factors for LGS

Growing awareness of LGS

Orphan drug designation

Cortical dysplasia, stroke, trauma, perinatal hypoxia, and tuberous sclerosis are the main risk factors for LGS. In addition, the number of patients with these medical conditions is increasing. Other risk factors include congenital infections and central nervous system infections, such as encephalitis and meningitis. The growing prevalence of these infectious diseases increases the risk of the development of LGS. As per the CDC data in 2018, approximately one out of every 200 babies was born with congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in the US. Hence, a rise in the number of patients with these risk factors is expected to increase the prevalence of LGS, thereby driving the growth of the global LGS treatment market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Introduction of phytochemicals

Advances in surgical treatments

Strategic alliances

Phytochemicals are biologically active compounds produced from plants. Phytochemical-based treatments have fewer side effects than chemical drugs. Therefore, some pharmaceutical companies have introduced plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics for the treatment of patients with LGS, especially among those who are resistant to currently available treatments. For instance, in June 2018, GW Pharmaceuticals plc announced that the US FDA approved its EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with LGS in patients aged two years and above. Therefore, the introduction of phytochemicals will support market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges:

Difficulty in diagnosing LGS

Side effects associated with available treatment

Increasing popularity of generics

The effective treatment of LGS requires an accurate and early diagnosis. This is because the characteristics of LGS-related seizures and the features of electroencephalogram (EEG) are not pathognomonic. Moreover, to identify tonic seizures during sleep, along with the recording of surface electromyography, video recording, and EEG recording are required. Seizure types and EEG features of LGS, which are not static but evolve and alter over time, can also make diagnosing the disease difficult. Therefore, the lack of confirmatory diagnosis and other issues associated with the currently available diagnostics are expected to limit the growth of the global LGS treatment market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about market drivers, challenges, and trends, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome treatment market vendors

Related Reports:

The global Dravet syndrome treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 575.14 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.6%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (SDGs, TGDs, and FGDs), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, e-commerce, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 51.84 million by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.31%. This market research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (pain relievers and NSAIDs, antidepressant and antipsychotic drugs, and antimicrobial and immunomodulatory drugs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 684.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Akron Children's Hospital, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cision Ltd, Eisai Co. Ltd., Epilepsy Foundation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC, Viatris Inc., and Johnson and Johnson Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Health Care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-surgical treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Surgical treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cedars-Sinai Health System

10.4 Cision Ltd

10.5 Eisai Co. Ltd.

10.6 Epilepsy Foundation

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

10.9 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.11 UCB SA

10.12 Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-gastaut-syndrome-treatment-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-42-cedars-sinai-health-system-and-cision-ltd-among-key-vendors---technavio-301794609.html

SOURCE Technavio