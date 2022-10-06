Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market 2026, Rising Population With Risk Factors For LGS to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 684.75 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akron Children's Hospital, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cision Ltd, Eisai Co. Ltd., Epilepsy Foundation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC, Viatris Inc., and Johnson and Johnson are some of the major market participants.

The rising population with risk factors for LGS, growing awareness of LGS, and orphan drug designation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, difficulty in diagnosing LGS, side effects associated with available treatment, and the increasing popularity of generics will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation

Type

Geography

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market report covers the following areas:

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market size

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market trends

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market industry analysis

This study identifies the introduction of phytochemicals as one of the prime reasons driving the Lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market growth during the next few years.

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Akron Children's Hospital

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Cedars-Sinai Health System

Cision Ltd

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Epilepsy Foundation

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Lupin Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist Lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market vendors

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2022-2026 $684.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akron Children's Hospital, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cision Ltd, Eisai Co. Ltd., Epilepsy Foundation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC, Viatris Inc., and Johnson and Johnson Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-surgical treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Surgical treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cedars-Sinai Health System

10.4 Cision Ltd

10.5 Eisai Co. Ltd.

10.6 Epilepsy Foundation

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

10.9 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.11 UCB SA

10.12 Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

in the incidence rate

