Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market 2026, Rising Population With Risk Factors For LGS to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 684.75 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akron Children's Hospital, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cision Ltd, Eisai Co. Ltd., Epilepsy Foundation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC, Viatris Inc., and Johnson and Johnson are some of the major market participants.
The rising population with risk factors for LGS, growing awareness of LGS, and orphan drug designation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, difficulty in diagnosing LGS, side effects associated with available treatment, and the increasing popularity of generics will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation
Type
Geography
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market report covers the following areas:
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market size
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market trends
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market industry analysis
This study identifies the introduction of phytochemicals as one of the prime reasons driving the Lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market growth during the next few years.
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Akron Children's Hospital
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Cedars-Sinai Health System
Cision Ltd
Eisai Co. Ltd.
Epilepsy Foundation
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Lupin Ltd
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist Lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the Lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the Lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Lennox-gastaut syndrome treatment market vendors
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%
Market growth 2022-2026
$684.75 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.34
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Europe at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Akron Children's Hospital, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cision Ltd, Eisai Co. Ltd., Epilepsy Foundation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC, Viatris Inc., and Johnson and Johnson
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Non-surgical treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Surgical treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Cedars-Sinai Health System
10.4 Cision Ltd
10.5 Eisai Co. Ltd.
10.6 Epilepsy Foundation
10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.8 Johnson and Johnson
10.9 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
10.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
10.11 UCB SA
10.12 Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
