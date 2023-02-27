Lennys Grill and Subs Features Chicken Philly Combo Value Promotion

New Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Launches for Limited-Time Only

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Lennys Grill and Subs is featuring a value promotion with its Chicken Philly Combo offer for a limited-time only through May 28, 2023.

For $8.99, customers receive a choice of any 7.5" medium-sized Chicken Philly on freshly baked white or wheat bread, choice of chips, and a regular-sized fountain drink, will be available for $8.99.

Two customer favorites, the promotion features the Chicken Philly and Buffalo Chicken Philly subs, which are both loaded with grilled chicken, grilled onions, and melted Provolone cheese. The Buffalo Chicken Philly adds a mild Buffalo sauce with a slight kick of heat.

Lenny's Holdings, LLC, Monday, February 27, 2023, Press release picture



"Over the past few years, we've consistently launched new flavor features for our limited-time promotions. While we've had success with our variety of promotional flavors, the voice of the customer remains a top priority for us. We are listening to our guests who are feeling the impact of the current economic climate with the rising cost of goods across all industries and are asking for value," said Marketing and Communications Manager Ranee Huff.

"As such, we are offering two of our most popular grilled sandwiches, the Chicken Philly and Buffalo Chicken Philly, as a value priced combo meal."

Lennys is also launching a new cookie flavor for chocolate lovers during this time to expand its dessert options. Starting at $1.59, the new Double Chocolate Chip is a chocolate cookie with chocolate chips.

The limited-time promotion is available at all locations.

About Lennys Grill and Subs

Since 1998, our focus has remained the same-good food with a great experience-as your neighborhood sandwich shop. This means never skipping on quality or quantity. That's why at Lennys, we're proud to serve handcrafted deli subs and made-to-order authentic cheesesteaks piled high with freshly sliced premium meats and cheeses on bread that is baked fresh every day in our restaurants. For more information on Lennys Grill & Subs, visit www.lennysfranchise.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @lennyssubs and Twitter at @lennyssubs.

Story continues

Media Contact:

Ranee Huff

Marketing and Communications Manager Lennys Grill and Subs

312-361-9539

ranee.huff@lennys.com

SOURCE: Lenny's Holdings, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/740939/Lennys-Grill-and-Subs-Features-Chicken-Philly-Combo-Value-Promotion



