Lenovo Chromebook S330 is on sale for $133 off at Walmart

Twitter More

Facebook More

TL;DR: Get the speedy Lenovo Chromebook S330 on sale for $166, just in time for back to school shopping. It’s usually priced at $299, so you’ll be saving an impressive $133.

Sure, we love MacBooks just as much as the next person. But the thing is, not everyone wants to drop over $1,000 on a laptop — especially with other high-performing, more budget-friendly options out there to get the job done.

Case in point: the convenient Lenovo Chromebook S330. And just in time for checking another crucial item off your back-to-school shopping list, Walmart has it marked down to $166 —a savings of $133 off its usual $299 price tag. Read more...

More about Google, Lenovo, Laptop, Chromebooks, and Mashable Shopping