Lenovo adds WiFi 6 and USB-C to its refreshed line of educational notebooks

Lenovo today updated its lineup of education-focused PCs. In all, the company announced new versions of its 14, 100, 300 and 500 laptops, with each model coming in both Chrome OS and Windows flavors. That's a lot of computers all at once. Thankfully, they're all similar and offer the same set of improvements. The most significant of those is a better selection of ports, with Lenovo adding both USB-C and HDMI connectivity across the board. WiFi 6 is now also standard across the lineup. Smaller but still significant tweaks include the addition of privacy shutters for the web cameras on the computers. Lenovo also tweaked the casing of each model to make them 10 percent more spill-proof.

Leading the lineup is the second-generation of Lenovo's 14e (pictured above) and 14w laptops. Both models feature a 14-inch display with three different panel options. You can go for an HD TN panel or a Full HD IPS one in both touch and non-touch versions. Both models also come with AMD processors, with the Windows variant sporting a dual-core 3015e. It's possible to configure the 14e with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. With the Windows version of the laptop, the company offers up to 128GB of eMMC storage or a 256GB M.2 SSD. The availability of more and sometimes faster storage is a trend that extends across all the computers Lenovo announced today. Battery life comes in at about 10 hours, according to the company. The company says it also made the computer thinner and lighter compared to its predecessor. Both the 14e and 14w will be available this May starting at $334.

Lenovo 100w

Then there's the third-generation 100e and 100w. They feature a traditional clamshell design with an 11.6-inch display that has an HD resolution. They might not look like much, but they include reinforced ports and hinges that Lenovo says can help them withstand falls from about 30 inches. An AMD processor on both models comes paired with 4GB of RAM and at least 32GB of internal storage. One difference between the Chrome OS and Windows versions of the 100 is that they come in different colors. The 100e features a gray speckled design, while the 100w has a blue finish. That's a difference that extends to the 300 and 500 models as well. The 100e goes on sale in May, while the 100w will be available one month later in June. Both will start at $299.

Lenovo 500e

Rounding out the lineup are the third-generation 300e, 300w, 500e and 500w. All four models can double as a tablet, thanks to their convertible designs. The 300 series two-in-ones feature 11.6-inch IPS touch displays with Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. They also come with AMD processors, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage on the Windows model. Battery life is once again in the 10-hour range. The 300e and 300w will both be available in May, starting at $359. With a price tag that starts at $429, the 500e and 500w are the most expensive PCs Lenovo announced today. Unlike their siblings, they feature Intel processors instead of AMD ones. They also include 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. And where an outward-facing camera was optional on the 300e and 300w, it comes standard on the 500e and 500w. They'll hit retail in May and June, respectively.