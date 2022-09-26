U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

Lenovo Evolves Small Businesses

Lenovo
·3 min read

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Lenovo announced the new iteration of Evolve Small - an initiative built to champion and promote small businesses across North America by providing financial aid, technological resources, community support, and business mentorship. Launched last summer, the inaugural Evolve Small program provided more than $1,000,000 worth of small business grants and technology donations to minority-owned businesses across the U.S. and Canada. Acknowledging the hardships small businesses continue to face amid the current economic landscape, Evolve Small will build upon last year's success with a primary focus on minority and woman-owned businesses - all in an effort to spotlight local gems and encourage consumers and tourists to "visit and shop small."

"Small businesses continue to face tremendous challenges," said Gerald Youngblood, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo North America. "Lenovo recognizes the pivotal role these businesses play in the vitality of their local economies, and the needs they fill in the communities they serve. Through Evolve Small we can amplify our contributions to small businesses by providing the level of support they need to not just stay afloat - but ultimately thrive."

As part of the initiative, Lenovo, in partnership with Microsoft and AMD, will continue to fund grants, technology upgrades, and mentorship opportunities to small businesses throughout the US and Canada. Select small businesses will have the opportunity to partner with a high-profile celebrity. They can leverage custom marketing materials and mentorship from the celebrity partner and Lenovo Evolve Small Ambassadors. These small businesses will receive the technological support needed to implement systems and processes that allow them to elevate their day-to-day business operations.

Lenovo is also partnering with entrepreneurship and community building non-profit Goodie Nation to further reach and support small businesses with additional grants. "We are excited to work with Lenovo and the Evolve Small initiative," said Joey Womack, CEO and Founder of Goodie Nation. "At Goodie Nation, we are committed to helping diverse founders close the relationship gap that often exists for minority and women entrepreneurs for gaining access to capital, mentorship, sales acceleration and community." Submissions for Evolve Small will be accepted beginning October 13, 2022, at www.Lenovo.com/EvolveSmall.

Learn how Lenovo has been supporting small businesses and keep up to date on the Evolve Small efforts, resources, and technology solutions at Lenovo.com/EvolveSmall. Visit LenovoFoundation.com to learn more about Lenovo's global philanthropic efforts to empower underrepresented populations with access to technology and education.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE:992) (ADR:LNVGY) is a US $70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's leading PC player by expanding into new growth areas of infrastructure, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Lenovo, Monday, September 26, 2022, Press release picture
Lenovo, Monday, September 26, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.lenovo.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717476/Lenovo-Evolves-Small-Businesses

