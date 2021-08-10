Amazon knocks $120 off Lenovo's excellent Flex 5 Chromebook

Ever since we first reviewed it last year, Lenovo's Flex 5 Chromebook has been our favorite device in the Chrome OS realm. It may not be the most high-powered Chromebook out there, but it has essential features that most users need at a price well under $500. At launch, the Flex 5 came in at $430, but it often went on sale and could be found for $330 on rare occasions. But Amazon has it for even less right now — only $310 — which is $120 off and the best price we've seen.

Buy Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook at Amazon - $310

When you get to the $300 mark in the Chromebook space, you're often asked to sacrifice when it comes to power. That's not the case with the Flex 5 — it runs on a 10th-gen Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Those specs should be more than enough for most people, especially considering a majority of Chromebook work will be done in a browser. We found the Flex 5 was more than capable of running numerous Chrome tabs at once with few hiccups. We also appreciated its ability to do so for at least eight hours before needing to be recharged.

When it comes to design, the Flex 5 doesn't take too many risks and that's ok. It's not the slimmest or the lightest laptop, but at 0.66-inches thick and three pounds, it won't be hard to shuffle from room to room in your home or tote with you to school. It's also a convertible, which gives you more flexibility in how you use it. The 13-inch 1080p touchscreen will serve most people well, be it for work or entertainment purposes, and we especially liked its backlight keyboard.

Overall, it's hard to find a Chromebook that ticks so many boxes at this price point. Sure, Lenovo made some sacrifices when it comes to RAM and storage capacity, but those are to be expected when you're looking at sub-$500 Chromebooks. The Flex 5 combines a solid 2-in-1 design with a good amount of power at a wallet-friendly price point, and that's more than we can say for other Chromebooks coming in at $300.

