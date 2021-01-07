Lenovo's Yoga 7 AiO can flip between landscape and portrait modes

It’s time again for Lenovo to update its products, and brace yourselves, because there’s a ton of them. As part of its CES 2021 newspalooza, the company is announcing a slew of new devices like laptops, tablets, all-in-ones and monitors. Of note are the new IdeaPad 5G 14-inch, the Yoga AiO 7 and new IdeaPad 5 Pros with AMD chips. Most of these aren’t slated to arrive in the US at the moment, though it’s possible they will in the future.

Let’s start with the most eye-catching: the 27-inch Yoga AiO 7. It features Lenovo’s patent-pending rotating hinge that can help the screen flip between landscape and portrait orientations. The company’s previous all-in-one PCs have had hinges that allow for different setups, but this is the first to be able to turn entirely vertical. So in case you wanted to work on a giant phone screen, you’ll have the option. But you can still tilt the monitor to prop up at up to 20 degrees for easier interaction if you like.

Lenovo also offers integrated wireless casting hardware here so you can stream your tablet or smartphone content to the AiO 7, and promises a future update that can turn the device into a smart TV. The display itself has a 4K resolution and supports 99 percent DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color standards. There’s also a detachable 5-megapixel webcam at the top of the screen which, based on the pictures Lenovo provided, has super thin bezels on the top, left and right sides. The AiO 7 also appears to have a clean, minimalist design based on those photos.

Powering this all-in-one is an up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor with an NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU that should provide plenty of power for most tasks and games. You can also use the AiO’s built-in mics to interact with Amazon’s Alexa (or Cortana if you prefer). If you’re already drooling at the images of the Yoga AiO 7, and are ready to drop the $1,599 asking price for it, you’ll have to wait till February when it becomes available in China. At this time, Lenovo said the AiO 7 is not available in North America.

If you’re looking for something more portable, the company also unveiled a series of IdeaPad laptops today. The IdeaPad 5G 14-inch uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx chipset (and not the 8cx Gen 2 that was announced last year), meaning it runs Windows on ARM. Like most Snapdragon PCs, the IdeaPad 5G promises long-lasting battery life of up to 20 hours, as well as built-in cellular connectivity. As its name suggests, this laptop will connect to 5G networks where available, and will drop to 4G LTE when not. When you prefer to use your home or office network, the IdeaPad 5G will connect via WiFi 5, which is an interesting choice given WiFi 6 is becoming more common in new laptops.

The IdeaPad 5G’s 14-inch IPS display runs at a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and can get up to 300 nits of brightness. Keeping everything running alongside the Snapdragon 8cx is 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Like most Snapdragon PCs, too, the IdeaPad 5G has no fans, so it should be fairly thin and light. Though, at 2.6 pounds heavy and 0.59 inches thick, the IdeaPad 5G isn’t quite as sleek as other ultraportables from Apple, Samsung and Dell. Of course, Windows on ARM still has its problems — if you don’t expect to need any obscure apps or smoothly run Adobe’s editing software, you should be fine. If you need something high-end though, the IdeaPad 5G might not be enough.

In that case, you could consider Lenovo’s pair of new IdeaPad 5 Pros. They’re available in 14- and 16-inch models, as well as Intel and AMD chip configurations. The Intel-powered models are named the IdeaPad 5i Pro, and use up to 11th-gen Core i7 processors, while the AMD versions come with a choice of “next-gen (H-series) Ryzen Mobile processors.” Lenovo hasn’t shared more details on the AMD cards at the moment.

Regardless of the brand of CPU you pick, you can get an up to NVIDIA MX450 graphics card, though the 16-inch AMD model can go “up to the next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.” Again, Lenovo wasn’t able to specify which models are available. The smaller units (and the bigger Intel option) offer up to 16GB of RAM while the larger AMD version can accommodate up to 32GB. The 16-inch Intel model does offer a Thunderbolt 4 port in addition to the pair of USB-C sockets, two USB-A (USB 3.1) slots, microSD card reader, headphone jack and HDMI port.

The laptops themselves offer screens with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is a first for the series and an increasingly popular trait. The 14-inch IPS panels run at a 2.8K resolution and a 60hz or 90hz refresh rate, while the 16-inch screens, also IPS, go up to 120hz but drop to a 2.5K resolution. The displays are also certified by TUV Rheinland for eye care technology that reduces blue light output, which can cause visual strain.

The IdeaPad 5 Pros also have IR webcams for Windows Hello logins and time-of-flight sensors to detect if you’re paying attention for features like pausing your movie when you walk away from your laptop. Lenovo also highlights the laptops’ trackpads, which are larger than previous generations, and says the keyboards have been improved to feel “bouncier” with soft-landing switches.

If you’re keen on the IdeaPad 5 Pro line and are in the US, only the 16-inch AMD version is available stateside. It’ll start at $1,150 and start retailing in May. The other models are expected to be selling in Europe, Middle East and Africa from €699 in March. The IdeaPad 5G is also not slated to be available in America at the moment.

Lenovo also unveiled a pair of L-series monitors in 24-inch and 27-inch variants. The L24i-30 and L27e-30 are IPS panels with hidden cable management features and a built-in groove in the stand to prop your phone up. If you like these, you’re in luck — they’ll be available in the US in March at $160 for the 24-inch model and $190 for the 27-inch version.