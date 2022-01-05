U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

Lenovo packs new AMD and Intel CPUs into slimmer Legion gaming laptops

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read

Lenovo is bombarding CES 2022 with a wave of new PCs, and it won't surprise to hear that gaming laptops play an important role. The company has introduced seventh-generation Legion 5 (shown below) and Legion 5 Pro (above) portables that are cooler and thinner while packing new AMD Ryzen 6000 and Intel 12th-gen Core CPUs. The AMD-based 5 Pro and Intel-based 5i Pro are sleeker than their predecessors, but offer the latest chips thanks to a revamped cooling system with slimmer fans, a larger exhaust area, a copper block heat sink and a more effective heat pipe layout — hopefully, the thermal issues with last year's models are no more.

You can also expect options for the latest GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, improved WiFi 6e performance and a 16-inch 2,960 x 1,600 IPS panel with a rare 240Hz adaptive refresh rate. You'll also find up to 1TB of SSD storage, four-zone RGB lighting and up to 300W charging with a proprietary solution (135W through USB-C). The Legion 5i Pro arrives in February starting at $1,570, while the 5 Pro debuts in April for $1,430.

Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop (2022)
Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop (2022)

Cost-conscious gamers won't have to give up much. The non-Pro Legion 5 and 5i models also use new AMD, Intel and NVIDIA parts, but they're 15 percent thinner while boasting more powerful fan systems and larger exhaust areas. They should feel better on your lap, too, thanks to an aluminum-magnesium hybrid cover. The 15-inch, 165Hz 1440p screen won't be quite as impressive as what you'll find on the Pro models, but it still offers a speedy 165Hz refresh rate and full sRGB color space coverage. Four-zone RGB is optional.

The regular Legion 5i ships in February starting at $1,200. Wait until April and you can buy the AMD-powered Legion 5 from $1,130.

This being Lenovo, there's also a slew of peripherals on deck. The 24.5-inch Legion Y25-30 monitor (due in May for $340) mates a 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 support with a high-accuracy IPS panel, while 24- and 27-inch G24qe-20 and G27qe-20 monitors (both coming in March for $260 and $300) provide the basics. The Legion M600s ($85, May) is a lightweight, ambidextrous wireless gaming mouse with a 19,000DPI sensor, while the M300s wired mouse ($30, May) packs RGB lighting and an 8,000 DPI sensor.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!

