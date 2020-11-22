U.S. markets closed

Lenovo's Google-powered Smart Clocks hit all-time low prices for Black Friday

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You might have an easier time deciding on a Google Assistant smart display this Black Friday. Lenovo’s Smart Clock is on sale now at Best Buy for $35, an all-time low and less than half its original $80 asking price. You can get it for the same price at Walmart. And if you don’t need a touchscreen, the Smart Clock Essential is on sale for $25 (half its usual price) at Best Buy and Walmart.

Buy Smart Clock on Best Buy - $35

Buy Smart Clock on Walmart - $35

Buy Smart Clock Essential on Best Buy - $25

Buy Smart Clock Essential on Walmart - $25

Both smart screens are very focused, and that’s mostly a good thing. The regular Smart Clock won’t play videos or make video calls, but it’s otherwise an ideal nightstand companion with its out-of-the-way design, sunrise alarm and access to Google’s ecosystem. While the Essential behaves even more like a conventional clock with its LED face, you might not mind when it can double as a nightlight and is easy to snooze.

They won’t be for everyone as a result. You’re better off with Google’s Nest Hub if you want videos and photos in a small smart display, and Amazon’s Echo Show 5 offers video calls if you don’t mind talking to Alexa instead of Google. At these prices, though, it’s easier to sacrifice a few features. You’re delving into a rich smart home ecosystem for less than the usual cost of a basic speaker.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

  • Josh Brown Predicts Year-End Market Melt-Up, Bets On Reopening Stocks

    Josh Brown -- CNBC contributor, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management and author of the new book "How I Invest My Money" -- joined Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show Friday.Brown discussed his outlook for stocks in the coming months and potential economic recovery plays in anticipation of coronavirus vaccines hitting the market.Brown's Economic Recovery Plays: Brown said he is bullish on stock prices between now and year's end, predicting a melt-up in the S&P 500 in coming weeks."I hate saying it out loud because if it doesn't happen ... you know. But I'm starting to think that way," he said.Brown owns reopening stocks like Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG)."I'm in some companies that really need there to be a reopening to get back to their 2019 numbers, and it might take them two years to do it," Brown said.For now, Brown said he's positioning in anticipation of how people will feel when they start hearing about friends and family members getting the coronavirus vaccine in coming months.Gap Growth Story: Brown is bullish on another economic recovery stock, Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)."Years and years and years and years with no progress, no momentum. Nothing good to talk about in the story. You've got this fundamental change now -- them getting better at omnichannel, them getting better at the app, them improving the quality of the clothing and taking on Lululemon," he said."This could become a growth stock and it's selling at 0.5x sales, so you don't even have to pay up for the privilege of making that bet."'Taking An L' On Slack: Like any investor, Brown's track record is far from perfect. He acknowledge taking a loss on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) earlier this year."I think one of the things I didn't count on was how much pressure Microsoft was going to be putting on Slack, almost as though they timed that pressure for the company's IPO," Brown said.Slack's choice to go public via a direct listing meant that, unlike companies that list traditionally, Slack was immediately exposed to insider selling pressure -- and did not have the support of big bank IPO underwriters like Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), he said. "I didn't count on those two things, and it escaped me how important they might be." Watch to the full interview with Josh Brown in the clip below, or listen to the podcast here.PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Tunein.Latest Ratings for GPS DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Oct 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for GPS View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Short Sellers Have Taken A B Hit This Week * 5 Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy For Under (C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will you get a second $1,200 stimulus check by Christmas?

    President-elect Biden and other leaders say a new COVID relief deal is needed urgently.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Doesn't Want Jury To Hear How Much She Made, Court Filings Show

    Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, wants to block information on her previous income and "luxurious" spending from being revealed in court, CNBC has reported.What Happened: Holmes' defense attorneys filed a motion to exclude reports showing her earnings and spending, because they might turn the jury against the defendant."The jury should not be subjected to arguments regarding Ms. Holmes' alleged purchase of luxury travel, 'fine wine,' or 'food delivery to her home,'" CNBC quoted the defense team saying in their motion."Many CEOs live in luxurious housing, buy expensive (vehicles) and clothing, travel luxuriously and associate with famous people -- as the government claims Ms. Holmes did."Holmes had a private jet and several assistants for "running her errands," according to CNBC.Why It Matters: Holmes is facing dozens of felony fraud charges and up to 20 years in prison.She and her partner Ramesh Balwan, a former president and chief operating officer at Theranos, told investors, board members and the general public that the company's products in development would be able to diagnose any disease, including cancer and diabetes, from just one drop of blood.Privately valued at one point at $9 billion, the startup was exposed by a Wall Street Journal investigation and ensuing public scrutiny that revealed the technology was nonexistent.The trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2021, in San Jose.Image: WikicommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Wish Files For IPO, Acknowledges Challenges In Its China-Rooted Supply Chain * Apple Is Trying To 'Water Down' Bill Against Forced Labor In China: Washington Post(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Gold Could Be Heading To $5000

    Gold prices have soared this year, but the real rally may be able to kick into high gear as some analysts predict major gains in the not-so-distant future

  • Arrival, the latest EV company set to enter the public markets

    London-based Arrival is the latest electric vehicle start-up set to enter the public markets as the landscape of EV companies grows.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Bought Cisco, Analog Devices, and Applied Materials. Here’s What It Sold.

    Generation Investment initiated a position in Cisco stock, and increased investments in Analog Devices and Applied Materials stock in the third quarter.

  • Warren Buffett says here's how to keep your finances healthy during COVID

    The investing legend has offered these tips for surviving the pandemic financially.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Qualcomm Near Buy Point In Tight Stock Market Rally; Apple Looks Tired

    Dow Jones futures: Growth led last week's stock market rally as coronavirus cases soar. Qualcomm is near a buy point. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon look tired.

  • These 5 stocks will profit from the dollar’s continuing decline

    Things look mighty bleak for the dollar given the damage to the U.S. economy from the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak and our national debt that is soaring to new heights after Donald Trump’s tax cuts and free-wheeling spending over the last four years. In fact, October marked the first time since February 2013 that the euro was used more frequently than the dollar as the currency of choice for global payments, according to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications.

  • Why Savers Pursuing Early Retirement Should Consider Limiting 401(k), IRA Contributions

    “Throwing everything you can at your retirement account is not necessarily the best strategy for people following FIRE,” says certified financial planner Victor Gersten.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Emerging Markets, Kandi, Simon Property, Plug Power And More

    * The cover story from this weekend's Barron's discusses why now is the time for investors to start shopping abroad. * Other featured articles examine emerging market value stocks worth a look, alternative ways to invest in stocks with lofty share prices and the post-vaccine sweet spot for stocks. * Also, the prospects for a Chinese EV maker, a mall operator, regional banks, virtual reality and more.Cover story "Investors, Put the Rest of the World on Your Radar" by Reshma Kapadia suggests that the United States trounced foreign markets in the past decade, but now it is time to start shopping abroad. Twenty stock picks from the international roundtable include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM).Matt Smith's "A Tiny Electric Vehicle From China Is on a Wild Ride in the Market" shows how Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI), a Chinese producer of gas-powered all-terrain vehicles and electric-car parts, embodies the promise (and potential pitfalls) for investors in the electric vehicle segment. The company plans to launch a small electric car in December.In "The Mall Isn't Dead. It's Time to Shop for Simon Property Group Stock," Liz Moyer makes the case that Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG), the largest U.S. mall operator, is using its financial strength to weather the retail crisis. The article also points out that the real estate investment trust has a dividend that yields almost 7%.Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SNV) and other stocks in this beaten-down group have had a strong rally in the past few weeks, notes Carleton English in "5 Regional Bank Stocks to Buy After the Covid-Vaccine Rally." Find out why Barron's believes they still have plenty more upside.In Bill Alpert's "Plug Power Has Soared This Year. How Walmart, Amazon Also Benefited From the Green-Energy Rally," see the two big beneficiaries of one of this year's stock market standouts, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), a pioneer of clean-energy power supplies for forklifts and other traditional gas-guzzlers."Emerging Market Value Stocks Are Worth a Look" by Craig Mellow discusses why emerging markets value stocks look especially attractive, assuming the rotation from growth stocks has started. Find out whether ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) is one of those stocks worth a look now.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Moderna, Palantir, Tesla And MoreThere are simple ways for novices without much cash to begin building a portfolio in some of the market's biggest names, such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), according to Daisy Maxey's "Daunted by Lofty Share Prices? Here Are 3 Ways for Novice Investors to Get In on the Action."In "How the Vaccine Era Could Be a Sweet Spot for Stocks," Jacob Sonenshine focuses on why the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NYSE: MRNA) vaccines, and the economic recovery they are expected to bring, may not stoke much inflation. See how that could be beneficial for stocks.Max A. Cherney's "Virtual Reality Is No Longer Just a Dream" says that there has been talk about virtual reality for decades, but it has gone pretty much nowhere. However, six years after Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) paid $2 billion for virtual reality firm Oculus, the deal may be starting to pay off, thanks to the launch of its Quest 2.Also in this week's Barron's: * A value fund that goes above and beyond * What helped stocks look past last week's bad headlines * How to protect portfolios amid low yields and high volatility * Why low volatility ahead does not mean smooth sailing for stocks * Five ETFs riding the rebound in value stocks * Whether forgiving student loans is bad economics * Bucket list travel being booked in record numbers * The ongoing debate of the viability of bitcoinAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Avis, Biglari And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Moderna, Palantir, Tesla And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is 'skeptical' about student loan forgiveness

    Larry Summers is “skeptical” about general loan cancellation being discussed amid President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to office, arguing that debt forgiveness would benefit "well-off" borrowers most.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Don’t Rush to Buy Chinese Stocks Right Now. Here’s Why.

    Analysts expect more China-related measures in the last weeks of the Trump administration that could create near-term volatility—and better buying opportunities.

  • Giant Pension Slashed Tesla, GE, AT&T Stock Positions. Here’s What It Bought.

    The investment board of Canada Pension Plan materially cut investments in Tesla, GE, and AT&T stock in the third quarter. Canada’s largest pension also bought Citigroup stock.

  • The pensions lifeboat faces a surfeit of distress calls

    “We’ve put these people on furlough, we’re making that other lot redundant, and you still want your money. Why is that fair?” Company directors desperate to channel cash into propping up their businesses during the pandemic are playing the “emotional card” in negotiations with the trustees charged with ensuring payments into employee retirement funds are kept up to date, says Vassos Vassou, a professional trustee at Dalriada. Trustees and regulators have given leeway to struggling firms during the crisis, allowing monthly contributions to reduce pension scheme deficits to be deferred where necessary. Close to one in 10 schemes allowed employers to defer contributions during the pandemic but this has now reduced to less than 5pc, according to a client survey by Isio, a pensions consultancy.

  • Must-Know Rules for Converting a 401(k) to a Roth IRA

    You should be able to roll over your 401(k) plan account into a Roth IRA, but be sure you first understand the tax consequences of doing so.

  • China to Take Oil-Refining Crown Held by U.S. Since 19th Century

    (Bloomberg) -- Earlier this month, Royal Dutch Shell Plc pulled the plug on its Convent refinery in Louisiana. Unlike many oil refineries shut in recent years, Convent was far from obsolete: it’s fairly big by U.S. standards and sophisticated enough to turn a wide range of crude oils into high-value fuels. Yet Shell, the world’s third-biggest oil major, wanted to radically reduce refining capacity and couldn’t find a buyer.As Convent’s 700 workers found out they were out of a job, their counterparts on the other side of Pacific were firing up a new unit at Rongsheng Petrochemical’s giant Zhejiang complex in northeast China. It’s just one of at least four projects underway in the country, totaling 1.2 million barrels a day of crude-processing capacity, equivalent to the U.K.’s entire fleet.The Covid crisis has hastened a seismic shift in the global refining industry as demand for plastics and fuels grows in China and the rest of Asia, where economies are quickly rebounding from the pandemic. In contrast, refineries in the U.S and Europe are grappling with a deeper economic crisis while the transition away from fossil fuels dims the long-term outlook for oil demand.America has been top of the refining pack since the start of the oil age in the mid-nineteenth century, but China will dethrone the U.S. as early as next year, according to the International Energy Agency. In 1967, the year Convent opened, the U.S. had 35 times the refining capacity of China.The rise of China’s refining industry, combined with several large new plants in India and the Middle East, is reverberating through the global energy system. Oil exporters are selling more crude to Asia and less to long-standing customers in North America and Europe. And as they add capacity, China’s refiners are becoming a growing force in international markets for gasoline, diesel and other fuels. That’s even putting pressure on older plants in other parts of Asia: Shell also announced this month that they will halve capacity at their Singapore refinery.There are parallels with China’s growing dominance of the global steel industry in the early part of this century, when China built a clutch of massive, modern mills. Designed to meet burgeoning domestic demand, they also made China a force in the export market, squeezing higher-cost producers in Europe, North America and other parts of Asia and forcing the closure of older, inefficient plants.“China is going to put another million barrels a day or more on the table in the next few years,” Steve Sawyer, director of refining at industry consultant Facts Global Energy, or FGE, said in an interview. “China will overtake the U.S. probably in the next year or two.”Asia RisingBut while capacity will rise is China, India and the Middle East, oil demand may take years to fully recover from the damage inflicted by the coronavirus. That will push a few million barrels a day more of refining capacity out of business, on top of a record 1.7 million barrels a day of processing capacity already mothballed this year. More than half of these closures have been in the U.S., according to the IEA.About two thirds of European refiners aren’t making enough money in fuel production to cover their costs, said Hedi Grati, head of Europe-CIS refining research at IHS Markit. Europe still needs to reduce its daily processing capacity by a further 1.7 million barrels in five years.“There is more to come,” Sawyer said, anticipating the closure of another 2 million barrels a day of refining capacity through next year.Chinese refining capacity has nearly tripled since the turn of the millennium as it tried to keep pace with the rapid growth of diesel and gasoline consumption. The country’s crude processing capacity is expected to climb to 1 billion tons a year, or 20 million barrels per day, by 2025 from 17.5 million barrels at the end of this year, according to China National Petroleum Corp.’s Economics & Technology Research Institute.India is also boosting its processing capability by more than half to 8 million barrels a day by 2025, including a new 1.2 million barrels per day mega project. Middle Eastern producers are adding to the spree, building new units with at least two projects totaling more than a million barrels a day that are set to start operations next year.Plastic DrivenOne of the key drivers of new projects is growing demand for the petrochemicals used to make plastics. More than half of the refining capacity that comes on stream from 2019 to 2027 will be added in Asia and 70% to 80% of this will be plastics-focused, according to industry consultant Wood Mackenzie.The popularity of integrated refineries in Asia is being driven by the region’s relatively fast economic growth rates and the fact that it’s still a net importer of feedstocks like naphtha, ethylene and propylene as well as liquefied petroleum gas, used to make various types of plastic. The U.S. is a major supplier of naphtha and LPG to Asia.These new massive and integrated plants make life tougher for their smaller rivals, who lack their scale, flexibility to switch between fuels and ability to process dirtier, cheaper crudes.The refineries being closed tend to be relatively small, not very sophisticated and typically built in the 1960s, according to Alan Gelder, vice president of refining and oil markets at Wood Mackenzie. He sees excess capacity of around 3 million barrels a day. “For them to survive, they will need to export more products as their regional demand falls, but unfortunately they’re not very competitive, which means they’re likely to close.”Demand TrapGlobal oil consumption is on track to slump by an unprecedented 8.8 million barrels a day this year, averaging 91.3 million a day, according to the IEA, which expects less than two-thirds of this lost demand to recover next year.Some refineries were set to shutter even before the pandemic hit, as a global crude distillation capacity of about 102 million barrels a day far outweighed the 84 million barrels of refined products demand in 2019, according to the IEA. The demand destruction due to Covid-19 pushed several refineries over the brink.“What was expected to be a long, slow adjustment has become an abrupt shock,” said Rob Smith, director at IHS Markit.Adding to the pain of refiners in the U.S. are regulations pushing for biofuels. That encouraged some refiners to repurpose their plants for producing biofuels.Even China may be getting ahead of itself. Capacity additions are outpacing its demand growth. An oil products oversupply in the country may reach 1.4 million barrels a day in 2025, according to CNPC. Even as new refineries are built, China’s demand growth may peak by 2025 and then slow as the country begins its long transition toward carbon neutrality.“In an environment where the world has already got enough refining capacity, if you build more in one part of the world, you need to shut something down in another part of the world to maintain the balance,” FGE’s Sawyer said. “That’s the sort of environment that we are currently in and are likely to be in for the next 4-5 years at least.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blink Charging’s stock more than doubles in a week amid a ‘great deal of market interest’ in the EV sector

    Shares of Blink Charging Co. zoomed higher again on heavy volume Friday, to more than double in a week, as the electric-vehicle sector continued to attract investor interest.

  • AMD, Twilio, Novocure Among 5 Stocks Flashing Multiple Buy Signals

    Rebounds from the 10-week line and breaking trend lines offer ways to start early positions in leaders. AMD, Twilio and Novocure offer both buy signals now.