Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential with Alexa falls to an all-time low of $35

If you’re looking to add some digital smarts to your bedroom without buying a device that features a camera, smart clocks are the way to go. One of the better options out there is the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa, and it’s currently on sale. Lenovo has discounted the device by 50 percent, making it $35 at the moment. We’ve seen the Smart Clock Essential go on sale frequently in the past. However, $35 matches an all-time low for the device.

Buy Smart Clock Essential in Misty Blue at Lenovo - $35 Buy Smart Clock Essential in Clay Red at Lenovo - $35

Lenovo released the Smart Clock Essential with Alexa earlier this year. The main addition the new model introduced was support for Amazon’s digital assistant instead of its Google counterpart. Along the top, you’ll find four buttons for volume control, activating Alexa and setting an alarm. The front of the Smart Clock features a dedicated 4-inch LED screen that displays the time, weather, ambient noise level and other information. What the device doesn’t include is a camera. You also can’t use the display to stream video. The Smart Clock Essential is available in two colors: Misty Blue and Clay Red. Both are discounted as part of the current sale.

