U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,664.44
    -28.79 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,302.47
    -287.94 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,850.48
    -17.44 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,658.25
    -21.34 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    -1.89 (-2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.30
    -24.30 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.58 (-3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9609
    -0.0079 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8900
    +0.1930 (+5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0193 (-1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7300
    +1.4100 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,166.48
    +171.87 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.92
    +6.82 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential with Alexa falls to an all-time low of $35

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
Updated ·1 min read
Engadget

If you’re looking to add some digital smarts to your bedroom without buying a device that features a camera, smart clocks are the way to go. One of the better options out there is the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa, and it’s currently on sale. Lenovo has discounted the device by 50 percent, making it $35 at the moment. We’ve seen the Smart Clock Essential go on sale frequently in the past. However, $35 matches an all-time low for the device.

Buy Smart Clock Essential in Misty Blue at Lenovo - $35 Buy Smart Clock Essential in Clay Red at Lenovo - $35

Lenovo released the Smart Clock Essential with Alexa earlier this year. The main addition the new model introduced was support for Amazon’s digital assistant instead of its Google counterpart. Along the top, you’ll find four buttons for volume control, activating Alexa and setting an alarm. The front of the Smart Clock features a dedicated 4-inch LED screen that displays the time, weather, ambient noise level and other information. What the device doesn’t include is a camera. You also can’t use the display to stream video. The Smart Clock Essential is available in two colors: Misty Blue and Clay Red. Both are discounted as part of the current sale.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Originally published

Recommended Stories