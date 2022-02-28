U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,299.75
    -80.25 (-1.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,521.00
    -473.00 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,948.00
    -232.50 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.00
    -45.00 (-2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.36
    +3.77 (+4.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.10
    +14.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1183
    -0.0088 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.06
    +2.74 (+9.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3374
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5800
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,462.29
    -337.70 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.43
    +6.31 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,373.65
    -115.81 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad kicks off Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon laptop platform

Brian Heater
·2 min read

After dominating the world of high-end mobile processors for so long, Qualcomm’s got a laptop it would like to sell you. Announced at the tail end of last year as part of the annual Snapdragon summit, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 marks the chipmaker’s latest foray into the world of laptop components.

As the name suggests, this marks Qualcomm’s third major foray into the category. It arrives at time when Apple in-house chip production has given way to its own ARM-based laptop chips -- to some pretty spectacular performance results. Qualcomm is hoping to do the same, leveraging mobile performance games into a Windows 11 Pro-based laptop.

Image Credits: Lenovo

As rumors swirl around a Microsoft Surface device built around the platform, Lenovo just used Mobile World Congress to launch its own device, the ThinkPad X13s. The advantages of the platform are apparent at first glance -- adhering to the longstanding promises of shifting to ARM architecture in a laptop form factor. Namely, it’s super thin and light, has built-in 5G, some stellar battery life and builds atop several generations of Qualcomm security advancements.

Lenovo’s an ideal first partner here. For one thing, the ThinkPad brand is synonymous with work laptops for many. Lenovo may also be the most eager laptop maker when it comes to exploring new avenues.

Hopping over the spec sheet for a moment, the 13-inch laptop weighs in at 2.35 pounds -- roughly half a pound lighter than the 2020 MacBook Air. At 0.53 inches thick, it sits comfortably within the Air’s 0.16 to 0.63-inch range. Battery life is really the thing here -- with a stated 28 hours of video playback. An exec in a briefing ahead of the event noted he’d taken the system to New York for an overnight trip and never plugged it in -- which seems wholly believable.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjRTpti2-o8?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Other Qualcomm benefits include the addition of a computer vision processor for improved log-in authentication. The system’s body is made from 90% recycled magnesium, and yeah, the pointing stick remains in-tact.

The system is set to arrive in May, priced at $1,099.

Read more about MWC 2022 on TechCrunch
Read more about MWC 2022 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of February 28, 2022

    Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of February 28, 2022. Discover your Weekly Love Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.

  • Sometimes Windows needs to make sure you're still you | It's Geek to Me

    This week, the Geek helps a reader reactive Windows after rebuilding their PC.

  • How Apple uses its supply chain as a weapon

    Apple for years has left competitors scrambling for parts — while locking up its own healthy supply.Why it matters: Apple has used a range of tactics, from investing in suppliers to pre-paying for components.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: This practice dates back 20+ years to the original iPod. Tim Cook, then an operations executive recently hired from Compaq, helped the company corner the market on a new, smaller hard drive from Toshiba.

  • Orange picks Nokia for rollout of 'standalone' 5G in France

    Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Monday it has opted for Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia for the rollout of the core network of the so-called 'standalone' next generation of mobile internet, or 5G, in its home country. The technology is installed from scratch instead of being based on 4G, and is capable of offering the highest performance, telecoms equipment maker say.

  • This Interactive Cloud Lamp Will Add Atmospheric Ambience to Any Room in Your Home

    Richard Clarkson's Interactive Cloud Lamp adds texture, color, and a wow-worthy piece in your home. It retails for a pretty penny, but will certainly be the centerpiece of any room.

  • Huawei commits to consumer markets with 'Smart Office' launch

    China's Huawei launched seven new "Smart Office" products, including a top-end laptop and its first printer and e-ink tablet, on Sunday, underlining its commitment to consumers after U.S. trade restrictions severely hit its mobile business. Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu, speaking in a video presentation ahead of the Mobile World Congress, said the products were a "bold statement" of its Smart Office concept. President of Huawei's Western Europe Consumer Business Group William Tian said they would appeal to people who were increasingly working from home.

  • U.S. banks prepare for cyber attacks after latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. banks are preparing for retaliatory cyber attacks after Western nations slapped a raft of stringent sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/india/war-with-ukraine-putin-puts-nuclear-deterrence-forces-alert-2022-02-27, cyber experts and executives said. Tensions between Russia and the West escalated on Saturday as the United States and its allies moved to block https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-announces-new-russia-sanctions-with-us-others-including-swift-2022-02-26 some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/swift-block-deals-crippling-blow-russia-leaves-room-tighten-2022-02-27 and placed curbs on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Western governments have warned for weeks that the tensions could spark massive cyber attacks from Russia or its supporters.

  • Tech firms flock to Spain trade show in shadow of Russia war

    One of the technology industry's biggest annual get-togethers is set to kick off in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday, under the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukrainians will have plenty of ways to evade internet censorship if Russia takes over

    As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight for control of key cities, a separate battle is underway to secure Ukraine’s access to the internet.

  • Russian cyber attacks could ‘sabotage’ everyday life for British people

    Vladimir Putin could “sabotage” everyday British life through online hacking, a former cyber chief has warned.

  • Lenovo made its first ThinkPad powered by a Snapdragon chip

    The new ThinkPad X13s is not only the first Windows on Snapdragon laptop, it's also the first device featuring Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip.

  • Lenovo's latest tablets include a Windows 11 detachable

    Lenovo has unveiled a flurry of tablets that include a Surface-like Windows 11 detachable with Intel 12th-gen Core chips.

  • 'This baby does the job': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is now $22 — it's 40 percent off, today only

    Over 21,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.

  • Remote Workers Say They Need Universal High-Performance Broadband for Success

    The rise in remote work since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has likely led to a similar rise in people pulling their hair out and cursing their computers because of a lousy internet...

  • More4apps Gains Momentum in the US as Preferred Oracle ERP Cloud Vendor

    More4apps, a longstanding Oracle Gold partner, is gaining popularity across the United States with its newly-released Oracle ERP Cloud offerings designed to help clients significantly improve data-related processes, particularly for their Finance and Projects departments.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Financials skid in Europe after Russia sanctions, while defense contractors surge on German buying spree

    European stocks slumped on Monday, responding to a ratcheting up on sanctions against Russia as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

  • Treasuries Rally on Haven Bid Even as Stagflation Angst Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied as the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict sends investors into haven assets, with shallower declines on longer-dated yields underscoring concerns Western sanctions will fan inflation.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Rus

  • Dollar Surges Versus Almost Everything on Ukraine Conflict Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the deepening conflict in Ukraine supercharges demand for the world’s reserve currency. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.