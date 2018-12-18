Lenovo's new Z5 Pro GT smartphone has 12GB of RAM

Twitter More

It's only been a few months since we've seen the first smartphones with 10GB of RAM, and Lenovo is already upping the ante with its Z5 Pro GT phone, which maxes out at a whopping 12GB of RAM according to Engadget.

And that's not all. The phone is basically a laundry list of bleeding-edge smartphone features, complete with a slide-out selfie camera and the latest mobile chip from Qualcomm.

The Z5 Pro GT is essentially a beefed-up version of the Z5 Pro, which came out last month. Besides the carbon-fiber-styled case and a few red visual details on the GT variant, the two phones look pretty much the same, down to the sliding mechanism that reveals the selfie camera (Engadget notes that it also reveals the speaker, meaning you can't really make a call without sliding the screen down, which is a bummer). No headphone jack on this one, either, but you do get a USB-C-to-3.5mm connector dongle. Read more...

