LENSAR Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$42.2m (up 19% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$14.4m (loss narrowed by 28% from FY 2022).

US$1.31 loss per share (improved from US$1.96 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

LENSAR EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 19%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 21% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 7.8% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in the US.

Performance of the American Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are down 2.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for LENSAR you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.