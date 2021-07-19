U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,304.25
    -14.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,424.00
    -140.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,646.75
    -23.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,142.80
    -16.10 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.08
    -0.73 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.45
    +1.44 (+8.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9450
    -0.1210 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,853.79
    -208.73 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    765.31
    -14.24 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,669.43
    -333.65 (-1.19%)
     

Lenskart valued at $2.5 billion following $220 million investment from Temasek and Falcon Edge Capital

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Temasek and Falcon Edge Capital have led a $220 million investment in Indian omni-channel eyewear retailer Lenskart, valuing the Bangalore-based startup at $2.5 billion.

The new investment, which includes primary and secondary transactions, is part of a new round Lenskart unveiled a month ago when it raised $95 million from global investment fund KKR. Bay Capital and Chiratae also participated in the new round.

Peyush Bansal, founder and chief executive of Lenskart, said the profitable startup -- which sells eyeglasses and contact lenses online and through about 750 physical retail outlets across the country -- has seen a surge in sales of eyewear products in the pandemic year.

The startup, which counts SoftBank among its investors, sold about 8 million pairs of eyewear last year.

Now the firm, which claims to lead the market in India, plans to scale its operations in Southeast Asia and Middle East. The combined market opportunity for eyewear in these regions will be about $15 billion by 2025, the startup said, citing its own projections.

“We’re already the largest eyewear player in India and in the top 3 in Singapore. Lenskart envisions to have 50% of India wearing its specs over the next 5 years and become the #1 eyewear platform in Southeast Asia and Middle East over the next 18 to 24 months through organic and inorganic expansion,” he said.

According to industry estimates, more than half a billion people in India are affected by poor vision and need eyeglasses, but only 170 million of them have opted to get their vision corrected.

The firm also plans to deploy some capital to broaden its technology stack to create a more personalized experience for its customers. The startup, which recently launched ‘Lenskart Vision Fund,’ said it is also looking to invest in other younger firms that are operating in eyewear, eyecare and omnichannel retail spaces.

“We are thrilled to join Peyush and his team in this journey and look forward to working closely with Lenskart’s team in helping them scale their business internationally, especially in the MENA region” said Navroz Udwadia, co-founder and partner at Falcon Edge Capital, in a statement.

The new investment comes at a time when Indian startups are raising record capital and a handful of mature firms are beginning to explore the public markets. Zomato raised $1.3 billion last week in the South Asian market's first consumer tech IPO in a decade.

Paytm, the pioneer digital payments startup, as well as its rival Mobikwik also filed for IPOs last week.

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom buys cloud call center firm Five9 for $14.7 billion

    Zoom is taking advantage of the impressive rise in its stock price in the past year to make its first major acquisition. The popular video conferencing firm, which was valued at about $9 billion at its IPO two years ago, said Sunday evening it has agreed a deal to buy cloud call centre service provider Five9 for about $14.7 billion in an all-stock transaction. 20-year-old Five9 will become an operating unit of Zoom after the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2022, the two firms said.

  • Kamereo gets $4.6M to connect farmers and F&B businesses in Vietnam

    While working as the chief operating officer of a pizza chain in Vietnam, Taku Tanaka saw how difficult it is for restaurants to connect with farmers. Many small F&B businesses can’t buy in large volumes, so they rely on nearby markets or multiple suppliers who only sell one category. In turn, this means farmers are disconnected from the end customers of their products, making it hard to predict selling prices or plan their crops.

  • Texas Democrats see walkout as the way out of party slump

    Jasmine Crockett, a Black civil rights lawyer and one of the youngest lawmakers in Texas, was just a few months into her first term in the Legislature when Republicans were on the cusp of passing new limits on when and how Texans could vote. When Texas Democrats bolted for Washington in a dramatic gambit to block the bill, it was a significant strategic victory for Crockett and a group of newer Texas lawmakers, including Black and Latino members, whose instincts are more inclined to confrontational politics. If their long-suffering party is to find a way out of the wilderness in Texas, Democrats need to sharpen their message and their elbows, they argue.

  • All eyes are on India’s brightest Zomato

    Whether that pressure is warranted is a discussion in and of itself, but today, we’ll focus on the ripple effects of India’s first unicorn IPO: Zomato. Food delivery startup Zomato, set to start trading public shares next week, has been labeled by journalists and industry experts as India’s biggest tech public offering to date. The company could be valued at up to $8.6 billion in its public debut, and early indications of investor interest were strong.

  • China Signals End to $2 Trillion U.S. Stock Listing Juggernaut

    (Bloomberg) -- For two decades Chinese tech firms have flocked to the U.S. stock market, drawn by a friendly regulatory environment and a vast pool of capital eager to invest in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.Now, the juggernaut behind hundreds of companies worth $2 trillion appears stopped in its tracks.Beijing’s July 10 announcement that almost all businesses trying to go public in another country will require approval from a newly empowered cybersecurity regulator amounts to a d

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Indexes Weaken, But Stock Market Reality Worse; Tesla FSD, OPEC+ Deal, Zoom Video In Focus

    Stock market woes have intensified, with even Nvidia selling off. An OPEC+ production deal is in hand. Tesla FSD subscriptions launched.

  • Beyond GameStop: Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Now Targeting These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is now targeting. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Beyond GameStop: Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Now Targeting These 5 Stocks. Retail investors have been exercising ever greater influence on the overall market dynamics the past few months, as […]

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These companies are making big moves in their respective markets -- and investors should take notice.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Could Spike Over 60%

    Just when we thought that COVID was starting to fade, the Delta variant has come our way. Is this the dreaded vaccine-resistant wave that will put economies back into lockdown? So far, at least, that doesn’t appear so – while this variant has shown the ability to infect people who are fully vaccinated, the vaccines have also shown efficacy in preventing serious illness, even from the Delta variant. What we’re looking at is an increase in cases, but a decrease in serious hospitalizations. Taking

  • Tesla unveils $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription plan — but there’s a catch

    Tesla Inc. has unveiled a $199-a-month subscription plan for its Full Self-Driving package, rather than a $10,000 up-front fee, but it could come with an added cost for some drivers.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy When the Stock Market Crashes

    Big market declines are inevitable. But they're also a great time to buy stakes in time-tested companies.

  • Zoom to buy cloud-based call center operator Five9 in $15 billion deal

    The San Jose, California-based company is now shifting focus to its two-year-old cloud-calling product Zoom Phone and conference-hosting product Zoom Rooms as bigger players Facebook and Alphabet's Google amp up their video products. "The acquisition is expected to help enhance Zoom’s presence with enterprise customers and allow it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by adding the $24-billion contact center market," Zoom said in a statement on Sunday. The acquisition will complement Zoom Phone service, an alternative to legacy phone offerings, by adding Five9's business customers and combining its contact centre software to optimize customer interactions across channels, it added.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Was Up a Choppy 11.9% Through the First Half of 2021

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up 11.9% through the first half of 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Owners of Palantir have gone on a wild ride so far this year. Palantir stock started recovering in May, when the company released a strong Q1 earnings report.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 NYSE Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Fleetcor Technologies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July

    Digital advertising is the lifeblood of many of the internet's most popular applications and websites. PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) is an advertising technology company that's helping to facilitate the ongoing digital advertising revolution by helping customers monetize ad impressions with data-based automated bidding. The company's share price is down roughly 55% from the high that it hit earlier this year, and the stock looks attractively valued for risk-tolerant investors willing to embrace the potential for near-term volatility.

  • IBM Reports Earnings Tomorrow, What to Expect

    As COVID-19 recedes, many companies are benefitting from rising retail and travel trends, as consumers leave their homes and spend money saved up during the previous year. One of those companies is tech giant International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). The company is expected to release its earnings report after-market close on Monday, July 19. (See IBM stock charts on TipRanks) Covering the stock in his report, Amit Daryanani of Evercore ISI opined that the Q2 results should be a “solid

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Heavily Short-Sold Stocks That Won't Squeeze

    Rather, the buzz has been about the retail movement and the desire to seek out the next short squeeze. In simple terms, short-sellers are investors betting on a lower share price. Since a company's share price can't go below $0, gains are capped at 100% for pessimists.

  • Better Buy: Boeing or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

    Some market environments reward just rolling with the bigger tide, while others reward careful, strategic stock selection.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July

    These high-octane growth stocks from the technology sector should serve you well in the long run, and they are on fire sale right now.