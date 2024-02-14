Lent 2024 food deals: Restaurants offering discounts on fish and new seafood menu items

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day season of prayer, fasting and giving that Catholics and some Christians observe as a time of repentance and closeness to God in preparation of Easter.

During this time of sacrifice and repentance, Catholics get to choose what they'd like to give up from Ash Wednesday until Lent ends on either March 29 (Good Friday) or March 30 (Holy Saturday), depending on the denomination.

Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are customarily days of fasting and abstinence, as determined by the church, though Catholics are encouraged to abstain from meat on Fridays during the 40-day Lent season.

But while meat might be a no-go for Catholics on Fridays during Lent, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis says the following items can be eaten:

Fish

Shrimp

Crab

Lobster

Shellfish

With that in mind, here are some restaurants offering special deals and bringing back seafood-inspired menu items during the Lenten season.

Long John Silver's Lent deals

Long John Silver's is offering two shrimp deals, including a $6 shrimp basket and a $10 shrimp sea-share.

Options for the $6 shrimp baskets include:

Six-piece grilled shrimp: Seasoned, grilled and served on a bed of rice with one side

Six-piece batter-dipped shrimp: Hand-battered and served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies

Crispy breaded popcorn shrimp: Golden popcorn shrimp served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies

The $10 shrimp sea-share baskets come in a 15-piece of grilled shrimp, batter-dipped shrimp or crispy breaded popcorn shrimp.

Customers can also upgrade to jumbo shrimp, which is a batter-dipped option available for a limited time at participating locations.

These deals are available in-store and via online ordering.

Subway offering discounted subs through February

Subway is offering a 20% discount on any 6-inch or footlong sub ordered through the Subway app or Subway.com now through Feb. 28 using promo code TWENTYOFF.

Lent-friendly subs at Subway include the tuna sandwich and the Veggie Delite.

The tuna sandwich combines wild caught tuna with mayo and your choice of veggies. The Veggie Delite features lettuce, baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and red onions, typically served on multigrain bread.

Arby's 2 for $6 Mix 'N Match deal includes fried fish sandwiches

Arby's is offering fried fish sandwiches as part of its 2 For $6 Mix 'N Match deal during the 2024 seafood season. You can get any two of the following sandwiches for $6 for a limited time:

Fish 'N Cheddar Sandwich: A fish fillet with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese sauce and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Crispy Fish Sandwich: A fish fillet with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Classic Roast Beef: Roast beef thinly sliced and piled on a toasted sesame seed bun. NOTE: This sandwich is not Lent-friendly.

Church's Texas Chicken adding fish and shrimp choices to menu

Church's Texas Chicken told USA TODAY it is adding multiple fish and shrimp choices starting this month for a limited time.

The company added a fish sandwich to its menu, which features a wild-caught Pacific Pollock fish filet on a toasted brioche bun with tartar sauce. The sandwich starts at $3.99.

Customers can also get a six-piece classic shrimp with a honey-butter biscuit starting at $3.99. For a family-sized seafood offer, Church's is offering a 20-piece classic shrimp and hand-battered 6-piece tenders combo starting at $15.99.

Red Lobster brings back Lobsterfest

Red Lobster announced the return of Lobsterfest last week. The company said the "perennial favorite is back in a big way with ten unique lobster creations, including five new lobster dishes." All dishes are accompanied by Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

The new dishes available for Lobsterfest include:

Crispy Lobster & Shrimp Stack: Lobster tail meat, shrimp and hush puppies served over a bed of fries. Served with coleslaw, honey-jalapeño butter and malt vinegar aioli.

Lobster & Shrimp Lover's Dream: Roasted Caribbean rock and Maine lobster tails paired with shrimp linguini alfredo. Served with your choice of two sides.

Dueling Southern Tails: A shrimp-topped Maine lobster tail served over grits, paired with a Maine lobster tail over mac & cheese and topped with a bacon bourbon glaze. Served with your choice of one side.

Lobster Lover's Duo: A Maine tail and a Caribbean rock tail, both roasted and served with your choice of two sides.

Lobster Flatbread: Maine and langostino lobster with mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomatoes and sweet basil over a crispy flatbread.

Additional dishes available during Lobsterfest include:

Lobster Lover's Dream: Roasted Caribbean rock and Maine lobster tails paired with lobster and shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Twin Maine Tails: A pair of tender Maine lobster tails, both roasted and served with your choice of two sides.

Lobster Linguini: Maine and langostino lobster meat tossed with tomatoes in a creamy lobster sauce.

Lobster Dip: Maine and langostino lobster, spinach and artichoke in a three-cheese blend. Served with tortilla chips.

Contributing: Emilee Coblentz & Julia Gomez, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lent 2024 food deals: Fish sandwich, seafood discounts; new menu items