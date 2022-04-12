U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.45
    -15.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.36
    -87.72 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,371.57
    -40.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +6.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.66
    +6.37 (+6.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.60
    +22.30 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +0.61 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3330
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,555.86
    -329.98 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.28
    -0.22 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Lentesplus looks to become the leading digital eyecare player in LATAM, backed by a world category leader

·3 min read

Roger Hardy, optical category leader and veteran in the eyecare business, is backing Lentesplus to boost its transformation from contact lenses digital pure player to omnichannel eyecare player providing glasses and optical services.

SÃO PAULO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger Hardy, who has successfully built 2 multibillion dollar companies in the eye care sector in North America, is backing the Lentesplus team to undertake this new opportunity leveraging his vision and experience in the industry.

Diego Mari&#xf1;o e Jaime Oriol, co-founders
Diego Mariño e Jaime Oriol, co-founders

Hardy is the current CEO and founder of kits.com, a leading online eyecare player for North America. His entrepreneurial journey began much earlier with Coastal.com which became the largest eyewear retailer on the planet, being the first to sell over 1 million pairs of eyewear online back in 2010. After an IPO on Nasdaq, Roger sold the company to the Essilor group for US$450 million. This transaction was at the time Canada's largest e-commerce exit.

Today, in addition to running kits.com and managing the Hardy Family Foundation, a philanthropic institution designed to help the Canadian community, Roger also invests in fast-growing companies and sectors that are promising to achieve leadership positions in the market through his family office Hardy Capital.

Lentesplus.com is the leading online eyecare player in Latin America. Founded by two friends and now co-founders, Jaime Oriol and Diego Mariño, who met while studying for an MBA at the University of Wharton, saw a great opportunity to disrupt the eyecare industry in LATAM where there are more than 360 million possible customers.

Lentesplus' mission is to democratize and facilitate access to visual healthcare. The current market is estimated at 11 Bn USD and is expected to grow to +15 Bn USD by 2027. Growth is driven by a combination of (i) increased aging population, (ii) increased disposable income and (iii) increased awareness of visual correction problems. In addition, adoption of new technologies, such as smartphones and laptops, are currently deteriorating eye care health and will further drive demand growth

Already present in Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Argentina, Lentesplus recently acquired the leading independent online contact lens player in Brazil, Newlentes, effectively doubling Lentesplus' addressable market.

Lentesplus is now at the forefront of the eye care market consolidation in Latam. Its eyeglasses sales, both digital and in optical stores, are growing 4x month over month. Furthermore, new top and highly seasoned professionals of the industry are joining the team.

Hardy's joining Lentesplus is crucial to the company's aggressive and ambitious growth plans. "Latin America is an explosive market undergoing large secular change in the optical category. We are excited to be joining with the Lentesplus team as investors and believe that my experience and the expansion force of Jaime and Diego will contribute to the democratization of eye health and accelerated growth of the company creating a leader in this part of the globe", said Hardy.

According to Jaime Oriol and Diego Mariño, the arrival of Hardy consolidates the growth plans, as the company will be supported by a shareholder of great impact that has vast knowledge of the optical market.

Lentesplus shareholders include Ignia, Palm Drive Capital, Alumni Ventures, Stella Maris, Empire Group and Digital Garage Ventures.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lentesplus-looks-to-become-the-leading-digital-eyecare-player-in-latam-backed-by-a-world-category-leader-301524261.html

SOURCE Lentesplus

Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Shopify Stock?

    The e-commerce platform company has thrived since the pandemic began, but it was growing rapidly even before the crisis.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Roku, Bulks Up on Biotech, Sells Twitter

    Ark Investment Management's Cathie Wood purchased several biotechnology and other tech-related stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • Brazil Hedge Funds Cash In Big on Mistake by U.S. Bond Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian traders know inflation. After decades of dealing with wild bouts of it, they consider themselves experts on the topic. Their American counterparts, they say, got complacent.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over

  • BlackRock busted 3 managing directors plotting a jump to a rival firm — and fired them before they could quit

    Konnin Tam, Steve Lessar and Veena Isaac helped manage a $3 billion strategy in the private equity group’s secondaries unit.

  • A new world order for the stock market is coming, explains BlackRock CIO

    There could be some big changes to markets, explains BlackRock's CIO Tony DeSpirito.

  • Why Organigram Shares Popped Today

    Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) reported its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings today, and investors liked what they saw. The results from the quarterly period ended Feb. 28 have Organigram shares trading 9.4% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET. Organigram said it had record net revenue of $31.8 million, up 117% compared to the prior-year period.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reverse earlier gains to close lower with inflation data in focus

    U.S. stocks pared gains and fell in the final hour of trading Tuesday to close a second straight session in the red as investors assessed fresh inflation data out of Washington that showed prices in March further accelerated to a new 40-year high.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • U.S. Car Sales Are in a Recession. Why One Analyst Is Bullish on GM and Ford Stock.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.